Park City Song Summit tweaks plans due to coronavirus concerns

Grammy-winning gospel-music pioneer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples will be among the artists who will participate in the Park City Song Summit. The event, which was originally planned with intimate indoor performances and discussions, will now be held outdoors at Deer Valley Resort.

Photo by Myriam Santos

The inaugural Park City Song Summit is still on, but there have been some changes, said founder and organizer Ben Anderson.

The five-day event that will feature performances from and discussions with prominent musical artists such as Jason Isbell , Mavis Staples , Josh Kelley and Lori McKenna, runs Sept. 8-12, and will no longer be held in various indoor and outdoor venues on Main Street and other areas of town, due to concerns about the delta coronavirus variant.

Instead, the live music, podcast broadcasts and lab discussions will take place at Deer Valley Resort, according to Anderson.

“Based on numerous discussions with infectious disease experts on the highest levels and those who have worked on the front lines of COVID since March 2020 as consultants for airlines, restaurant chains, large and small venues and entertainment and athletic teams, we have communicated with our Summit County Health Department, the Park City government and Deer Valley to move the event outdoors, which would be a huge bump in terms of mitigating the risk of transmission,” he said.

To help do that, Anderson and his staff and crew will construct the Mountain Stage that will complement the Snow Park Amphitheater stage.

“We will have two stages, and artists will perform on them Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in an alternating format,” Anderson said. “The audiences will get to sit on the lawn and see nine acts on both stages, instead of the four or five they would have seen at one of the indoor venues.”

The Song Summit’s labs, podcasts and songwriters-in-the-round performances will move to the Lab Village, which will be set up with tents in the parking lots outside the Snow Park Lodge.

“The thing that separates us from other music festivals is our lab and panel discussions,” Anderson said. “These events were originally planned inside the intimate venues, but the plan now is to set up two large tents, which will allow good airflow, and put the stages inside the tents, which will be used in an alternating format.”

The decision to move the festival from the indoor venues took an emotional toll on Anderson.

“It was heartbreaking because these small, independent indoor venues — the Jim Santy Auditorium, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, The Cabin, The Spur, O.P. Rockwell and the Rockwell Listening Room, where we originally planned these sessions — are run by friends of mine,” he said. “The last thing I wanted to do was take away business from them this year, but we’re in this for the long game. And we want to make sure the event is as safe as possible so we can live and come together another day.”

The Park City Song Summit has also reduced the capacity at Deer Valley to 2,500 ticket holders per day, Anderson said.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lori McKenna will join the Park City Song Summit as a performer and lab discussion participant.

Photo by Becky Fluke

“The overall capacity is more than 5,000, so we decided to cut it in half so there is better air flow and space to social distance,” he said. “Per Deer Valley protocols, anyone who is inside in the restrooms or hallways will be required to wear masks, and we will try to monitor and ask people to social distance as they line up for merchandise, concessions and entry.”

Deer Valley will also set up hand sanitization and free mask stations, and anyone experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, or other symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 will be asked to stay home or leave the venue, Anderson said.

In addition, ticket holders who want to know how they can exchange their indoor-event tickets for outdoor-event tickets or have other ticket-related questions can email, info@parkcitysongsummit.com .

The song summit is also requiring attendees ages 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination.

“We are using a company that is used by the Newport Jazz and Newport Folk festivals called CrowdPass that will help us monitor our attendees’ vaccinations,” Anderson said. “All ticket holders will receive a link to upload proof of vaccination to CrowdPass, and all they have to do is take a picture of their vaccination card and load it up into that system. It is a secure site, and the only information we will get is whether or not a particular ticket holder is approved.”

The Park City Song Summit is the brainchild of Park City-based musician Ben Anderson. The five-day event, which will now be held at Deer Valley Resort due to coronavirus concerns, will celebrate the art and world-changing power of creativity, according to Anderson.

Photo by Angela Howard Photography

If some ticket holders are uncomfortable uploading their vaccine cards to CrowdPass, they will be able to show their IDs and vaccination cards at different stations at Deer Valley for approval, Anderson said.

“If being vaccinated doesn’t work for you, because you don’t want to or can’t get vaccinated for medical issues, we are heartbroken you can’t join us this year,” he said. “We will give full refunds, and we wish you the best and hope you will join us next year.”

Those wanting refund information should email support@parkcitysongsummit.com .

To further ensure safety, Park City Song Summit staff and volunteers will be vaccinated and masked both indoor and outdoors, Anderson said.

“We also are asking attending artists to be vaccinated,” he said. “If they can’t get vaccinated, they will be required to show us their COVID-19 test results that have been taken 48 hours before entry.”

None of the pandemic protocol decisions have been easy for Anderson and his staff, who had to start revamping things a month ago.

“The primary thing from my standpoint, when we are essentially inviting a lot of people to come into town and given the reality that across our country there is a surge of the delta variant in COVID-19, is to be good stewards and put the physical health and mental health of our artists, audiences and staff first,” Anderson said. “There is a lot of anxiety and confusion and certainly some division in regards to how best to pivot in response to the increase of COVID cases nationwide.”

Anderson and his staff will work to get the most up-to-date pandemic protocol information on its website, at parkcitysongsummit.com/health-and-safety, he said.

“These precautions have nothing to do with politics, nor does it have to do with us imposing our view on people,” Anderson said. “I know there are people who don’t agree with what we’re doing, but what is important to us is to hold this event correctly this year in the safest and healthiest way so we can bring it back again next year.”