Park City Spectacular returns to spread good cheer to audiences at the Egyptian Theatre

The Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along will feature a special guest from the North Pole.

The Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along will return in all of its local yuletide glory this weekend at the Egyptian Theatre.

Audiences can expect to hear songs, see films and laugh at skits and impressions presented by family members, neighbors and classmates, said producer Amber Hansen.

“We tried to include as many people as we could this year, so we put together a lot of group acts,” Hanson said. “Each night will also include six sing-alongs, which are audience favorites, so there will be plenty of opportunities for people to sing together.”

The program features three sing-alongs before intermission and three after, she said.

“We will also scatter eight different performances throughout the night,” Hansen said. “Four will be in the first half of the show and four will be in the second half.”

Each performance will culminate with a special guest from the North Pole, according to Hansen.

“This is what the kids really look forward to,” she said.

The spectacular’s music director is Debra Cook, co-founder of the Utah Conservatory , according to Hansen.

Singer Debra Cook serenades the audience during a past Park City Holiday Spectacular at the Egyptian Theatre. Cook, co-founder of the Utah Conservatory, works with producer and director Amber Hansen to find local talent to participate in these events.

“Debra and I have worked together on this event for years,” she said. “It makes sense, because many of the singers come from the Utah Conservatory.”

Hansen and Cook held auditions for the Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along just before Thanksgiving.

“We had a lot of people of all ages, talents and backgrounds show up,” Hansen said. “We also accepted online video submissions.”

Hansen finalized the cast list on Thanksgiving Day.

“Like always, we had a ton of submissions, and the challenge was to keep the show under 90 minutes so families with little children would be able to enjoy it, too,” she said. “I have yet to have anyone submit something about Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, so for future reference, I’m always looking for those things.”

This year’s concerts will also be accessible to those who are prone to sensory overload, Hansen said.

“There are many people in our community who are on the autism spectrum, and I wanted them to enjoy the show,” she said. “To do that, we will turn the house up a little more, and we won’t have any flashing lights. We will also make sure the sound mix won’t be really loud.”

Instead of blinking plastic necklaces that have been handed out in the past, audiences will get free silicone Christmas tree puppets, Hansen said.

“These are keepsakes from the show, but also something people can fidget with,” she said.

In addition to the fact that the Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along takes place during the holiday season, it stands out because it is one of only two major productions at the Egyptian Theatre that features an all-local cast, according to Hansen.

“Other than ‘Park City Follies,’ this is the only time that local performers are on stage,” she said. “It’s a locally driven event, and that’s why it’s very special.”

Still, the people who appear in the spectacular are seasoned performers, Hansen said.

“We have a lot of talented performers who live in the city and county, and they work hard at it,” she said. “Many of the grown-ups not only perform around town at local restaurants and resorts, they also perform around the state. And the kids who are in the program feel very comfortable on stage.”

Hansen is thrilled to produce the holiday spectacular, especially after the Egyptian Theatre closed and furloughed its staff for nearly a year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I think people are ready to get on with their lives and do the things that they love, whether it’s participating in or watching the show,” she said. “And I think those who feel that drive and desire in their hearts to get on the stage and perform didn’t have a lot of opportunities to do that for a couple of years now.”

The Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along is unique in that all of the performers are from Park City or Summit County.

Still, the Egyptian Theatre staff is being cautious and will take extra measures so the performers will feel safe backstage and in the green room, Hansen said.

“We will highly recommend the performers wear masks until it’s time for them to perform, and we will also have microphone covers that will be swapped out between each act,” she said.

In addition, the Egyptian Theatre is following local health department recommendations for its coronavirus protocols, Hansen said.

“Since the county has a high vaccination rate, we will recommend people wear masks, but we won’t require them,” she said. “If people feel uncomfortable and would like a refund, we will honor that with no questions asked.”