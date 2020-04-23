Park City Summit County Arts Council’s social media project shows how ‘Art Connects Us’

The Kimball Art Center is one of the local arts nonprofits that has moved their offerings to an online platform. The Park City Summit County Arts Council has launched Art Connects Us, a campaign that raises awareness of art nonprofits and businesses.

Schedule of galleries participating in the Virtual Gallery Stroll on Friday, April 24 • 6 p.m. — Prospect Gallery • 6:15 p.m. — Summit Gallery • 6:30 p.m. — J GO Gallery • 6:45 p.m. — Bret Webster Images • 7 p.m. — Kranstover Gallery • 7:15 p.m. — Meyer Gallery • 7:30 p.m. — Trove Gallery • 7:45 p.m. — Terzian Galleries • 8 p.m. — Gallery MAR • 8:15 p.m. — Timber Art Loft • 8:30 p.m. — Kimball Art Center • 8:45 p.m. — Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History Restaurants and discounts: • Bangkok Thai, 20% • Fuego, 25% • Hearth and Hill, 20% • Riverhorse Provisions, 20% • Tupelo, 15%

Since the start of the COVID-19 isolation protocol in March, the Summit County arts and culture sector has lost $3,370,000 in total revenue and more than 100 jobs, according to reports by the Utah Division of Arts and Museums and the Utah Cultural Alliance.

Regardless of those losses, the sector’s nonprofits and businesses continue to find ways to bring art to the community through online classes and other virtual presentations, said Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Park City Summit County Arts Council.

“During this time, many of us are turning to the arts as a coping mechanism, because art is a light in the darkness of these uncertain times,” Scudder said. “We’re seeing how people are connecting with dance, music, film and visual arts during this time of isolation, but also recognizing the hardships faced by these organizations and businesses.”

To help raise awareness about the creative sector, the Park City Summit County Arts Council started a social media campaign called Art Connects Us.

“Through this we not only have programmed creative activities through the Arts Council to host and highlight, we have also partnered with our local arts and cultural organizations and nonprofits to program virtual events and activities in the upcoming weeks,” Scudder said.

Arts Connects Us, with the hashtag #artconnectsus, focuses on a different creative theme each week, she said.

“One week we did Museums from Home, where people posted images of the art they have at home and told us a story about the art,” Scudder said. “Another week we did Poetry from Home, where people choose to read poetry that speaks about hope during this time.”

The arts council has also encouraged people to send their loved ones cards created by local artists, she said.

“We also asked people to shake off their anxiety with ‘Social DisDANCING’, where people post themselves dancing and having fun,” Scudder said. “We encourage everyone to engage, whether you’re home alone or home with your families.”

There are other digital events coming this weekend, according to Scudder.

One is the Park City Gallery Association’s first virtual gallery stroll, which will run from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

“Park City Gallery Association hosts a gallery stroll on the last Friday of the month, so we have partnered with the Gallery Association and the Park City Area Restaurant Association to pop up this virtual event,” Scudder said.

The night will include online tours of 10 participating galleries, and five restaurants will offer gallery-stroll discounts for take out, she said.

“A representative for each gallery has signed up for a 15-minute slot, and they will show viewers some of their gallery’s favorite pieces that have been created by local artists,” Scudder said. (See accompanying schedule).

Viewers can see these tours on the galleries’ separate Facebook pages, and the Arts Council will aggregate and show all the tours on its Facebook page, bit.ly/2KirD4P.

“Of course, if anyone feels financially able, they can purchase the art from the individual galleries,” Scudder said.

The inclusion of the restaurants was key to enhancing the virtual gallery stroll, she said. (See accompanying list).

“People who participate in a usual gallery stroll will often eat at some of the Main Street restaurants before or after visiting the galleries,” Scudder said. “To somewhat emulate the dining experience while enjoying art, people will be able to get a discount on their takeout orders by using the keyword ‘arts’ while ordering.”

The discounts range from 15% to 25%, depending on the restaurant, according to Scudder.

“We’re thrilled to promote and innovate this program,” she said.

In addition to the gallery stroll, other organizations are offering ongoing creative experiences.

• Park City and Summit County libraries are presenting Facebook story times

• Kimball Art Center is hosting virtual art classes

• Mountain Town Music presents live Facebook music events nightly at 7 p.m.

• Park City Film continues its virtual cinema screenings

In addition, the Park City Institute is building a studio for Facebook Live performances and the Park City Summit County Arts Council’s CreatePC, a local artists-in-residents program, has moved to an online platform, Scudder said.

“One of the artists, Emily Quinn Loughlin, hosts a recycled materials art class at noon every Wednesday,” she said.

A couple of weeks ago, the arts council started a community art project, Chalk Your Walk, with the Summit County and Park City Public Art boards, which will run through May, Scudder said.

“We are encouraging anyone to use sidewalk chalk to beautify your neighborhood sidewalks and pathways with images and messages of strength and unity,” she said.

The arts council then asks people to take photos of the sidewalk art and hashtag them with #chalkyourwalksummitcounty, Scudder said.

As of how, the Park City Summit County Arts Council and Kimball Art Center’s Monster Drawing Rally fundraiser that was scheduled for May 15, has been postponed to a date that is yet to be determined, Scudder said.

“We are working to present a virtual event for May 15 that will emulate the rally model,” she said. “We’re still working out the kinks. More information will be released soon.”

As executive director of the Park City Summit County Arts Council, Scudder has seen how hard the local arts organizations and businesses work to connect the community, with no earned revenue, and she encourages the public to also show support in any way possible.

“They are suffering right now,” she said “While many people are supporting emergency and medical services, which are so important right now, I also would ask that they, if they can, find it in their hearts to support local arts organizations, who are being severely impacted by having to shut down their facilities during the quarantine.”

Donations can be made by visiting pcscarts.org to find links to the creative nonprofits that serve Summit County, Scudder said.

“We would love for these organizations to be there when we come out of this,” she said. “We’re lucky to have dedicated and resourceful nonprofits that keep the arts going.”