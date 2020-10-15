Park City Sunrise Rotary Club’s Shot Ski makes a house call as pandemic forces event to go virtual

The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Shot Ski fundraiser will be held in private homes this year. Shot Ski kits can be ordered online, and participants can add their own whiskey.

For information about the 2020 virtual Shot Ski, a Park City Sunrise Rotary fundraiser, visit parkcitysunriserotary.org or parkcityshotski.com.

If life gives you lemons, drink lemonade with or without High West Distillery whiskey.

That’s Park City Sunrise Rotary Club’s motto for its annual Shot Ski fundraiser that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the fifth annual event will be held virtually, said club member Connie Nelson.

For the past five years, Park City and Breckenridge, Colorado, have been participating in a friendly competition to see which town can beat the world record of the most shot ski participants, according to Nelson.

We will never have another Shot Ski year like 2020…” Connie Nelson, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club member

Last year Park City took the world-record title by having 1,310 participants, but this year Breckenridge had to postpone their shot ski to next January.

“We had called them when COVID shut us down and told them we couldn’t do the shot ski this year, and they told us the same thing,” Nelson said. “So we both decided to do it next year, when we, hopefully, have a vaccine.”

Instead of outright canceling the Park City Shot Ski, a committee headed by Sunrise Rotary member Jim Whitney worked with High West Distillery, the event’s sponsor, to come up with an alternative solution that would help the club raise money for its grants program, Nelson said.

“We want to give money to folks in our community who really need it, especially because of COVID-19,” she said.

The solution came in two different Shot Ski packages that can be purchased by visiting parkcitysunriserotary.org or parkcityshotski.com, according to Nelson.

The first is a general Shot Ski kit for $25 that includes two custom 2020 Shot Ski shot glasses, two shot-glass mounts to be placed on a ski and two servings of High West lemonade mixer that can be used with or without whiskey, Nelson said.

“These shot glasses have the Sunrise Rotary 2020 Shot Ski logo and our motto, ‘When life gives you lemons, take your best shot,’” she said with a laugh. “The box also includes two lemons.”

The second kit is a VIP Shot Ski kit for $200.

In addition to lemons and High West lemonade mixer, the kit includes a logoed 2020 limited-edition wrapped shot ski, three shot-glass mounts, three custom 2020 shot glasses and a High West beanie.

“These will become collectors items, because we will never have another Shot Ski year like 2020,” Nelson said.

Once ordered, packages can be picked up between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hugo Coffee at the Park City Visitor Information Center. Packages can also be delivered for an additional cost.

The idea is for people to take photos or videos using their Shot Ski kits and post them on Instagram and Facebook with hashtag #PChomeshotski and tag @PCSunriseRotary and @Drinkhighwest.

The winning post will receive an exclusive High West prize basket that will include a $100 dinner for two at The Nelson Cottage, a 2020 limited edition wrapped shot ski, a High West burlap bag, flask and hat, and two sipping glasses.

“We really wanted to give people a way to have a little fun during COVID, and this, to me, is so Park City,” Nelson said.