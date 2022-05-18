Park City Treble Makers come ‘Together Again’ for the group’s first spring concert in three years

The Park City Treble Makers is gearing up for its first spring concert since 2019. The June 5 performance is part of the all-female a cappella choir's performance season.

Photo by Wade Hall

The Park City Treble Makers, the town’s 16-voice female a cappella choir, is ready to perform its first spring concert in three years.

The concert, aptly titled “Together Again,” will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at Park City Community Church, said Director Colleen Earnshaw. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased by visiting parkcitytreblemakers.org or at the door.

“Park City Community Church has been so generous,” she said. “We love to sing at their services. And now that their building is finished, it’s such a wonderful venue for something like this.”

The concert will feature a mix of songs from the 1940s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, Earnshaw said

“The first half of the program will be a little more serious, and the second half will be a little more playful and fun,” she said. “We have a Beatles song and one by The Supremes.”

The performance will also include some patriot works — “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” Earnshaw said.

“We selected these songs because we always sing during the Memorial Day services at the Park City Cemetery,” she said. “We will also perform songs like ‘Danny Boy,’ which always pulls at people’s heartstrings, and we have some religious songs as well.”

Earnshaw had three years to select the songs for this concert due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had the music for our 2020 concert, but we had to stop because of COVID,” she said. “I didn’t keep everything that was on that list because things just evolve.”

The spring concert for 2021 was also canceled, so Earnshaw set her sights on the 2022 performance and selected a mix of easy and challenging works, such as the traditional folk song “Shenandoah.”

“That one is difficult because it breaks into eight parts, and you have to be accurate when you sing it,” she said. “We’ve performed it in the past, and it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Renee Mox Hall, a Treble Maker mezzo-soprano, said the selections that are easier to sing still sound great.

“They are what I would call hauntingly beautiful,” she said.

The title of the concert, “Together Again,” was inspired by the Park City Treble Makers’ holiday season performances, according to Earnshaw.

“When we performed at Christmas, we had our biggest crowds,” she said. “We got together and we made it through the season with no problems with COVID, which was very lucky. And it felt really good to be together again, making music.”

During that time, the choir received a large number of performance requests.

“We had so many that we even had to turn some people down,” Earnshaw said.

The requests stemmed from the choir’s setup as a vocal chorus, Mox Hall said.

“Because we’re a cappella, we can perform in places where others aren’t able to because we don’t need a piano,” she said. “We saw such a turnout and enthusiasm of being together again during our Christmas and holiday season performances.”

In addition to the June 5 performance at Park City Community Church, including post-concert refreshments, the Park City Treble Makers will sing at a string of appearances throughout the season.

It will perform May 22 during the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services at Park City Community Church and on May 24 at the Park City Women’s Athenaeum Club ’s Girl Graduate Tea at Park City High School.

The choir’s season will continue at 10 a.m. on May 30 at Park City Cemetery, where they will join the American Legion for the Memorial Day services that were canceled for the past two years due to Covid.

The Park City Treble Makers will also perform at the memorial service for Gary Cole, a longtime Park City resident, business owner, patron of the arts and talented vocalist. And the chorus is also working with the senior center to nail down a performance date, Earnshaw said.

“Part of our mission statement is to serve the community, and we’re very happy to perform these sorts of concerts,” she said.

To further serve the community, a portion of the ticket sales for the June 5 concert will be donated to the Christian Center of Park City’s food pantry , Earnshaw said.

“We always like to support a local nonprofit with our spring concert,” she said.