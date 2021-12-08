Park City Treble Makers ready to cause a musical ruckus this holiday season

The Park City Treble Makers are ready to sing their first Christmas concert since 2019. The 16-voiced all-female choir will perform Sunday at the Park City Community Church.

Photo by Craig Earnshaw

The Park City Treble Makers will bring the holiday spirit back to town after COVID-19 forced the female a cappella choir into an 18-month hiatus.

The 16 singers in the group will serve up its first full-length concert since 2019 at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224, and with the pandemic in mind, masks will be required.

“We want to be socially responsible in our music,” said director Colleen Earnshaw.

Even with the mask requirement, mezzo soprano Renee Mox Hall is ready to spread the seasonal joy.

“Singing is a big part of my life, and the people in this group are a very important part of my life,” Hall said. “Sharing our music with the community is so important to me, and without those elements, I just really felt like the holiday didn’t happen last year. So, being able to perform will bring back the holidays to me.”

Earnshaw agreed with Hall’s sentiment.

“Music means a lot to all of us in the group, and it’s important for us to express ourselves in this art form,” Earnshaw said.

In-person rehearsals started in September, and while it was good to get the group back together, Earnshaw had some concerns.

“I was a little worried that when we came back we would maybe be out of tune and out of sync because we haven’t practiced together for so long,” she said. “However, because everyone in the choir has so much love for what we do, they sound amazing this year.”

While selecting the music for this season’s concert, Earnshaw wanted to find some “extra special” songs.

“One of the things I wanted to make sure was that we would be successful on all accounts, because it would be devastating for us to come back and not have a good season,” she said. “So, I chose music that would be uplifting. We are going to sing some spirituals, some traditional and secular songs and some that we haven’t heard before. I feel like we have a fun balance.”

The concert will end with a song, “Et In Terra Pax” (“Let There Be Peace on Earth”), which was composed by Vivaldi, according to Earnshaw.

“I found this song before COVID-19, and now it means so much more to me,” she said. “It is stunning, and I thought if we can bring back some happiness, peace and some love into our community again, then we have succeeded in what we’re trying to do.”

Hall remembers when she first heard the song, which the choir has performed once before as a tribute to victims and survivors of domestic violence during Peace House’s candlelight vigil in October.

“I thought it was so beautiful,” Hall said. “My part in it is so much more beautiful with all the parts blended in.”

In addition to “Et In Terra Pax,” Earnshaw also selected some challenging works that put modern twists on classical seasonal songs.

“One of the things I enjoy the most is finding music, and I spend hours on the internet looking, listening and seeing what is out there,” she said. “Usually, I go until I find something that gives me shivers and excites me. A lot of times I’ll take music that has accompaniment to it, and make sure it can hold its own as an a cappella number, because I have to think about the number of voices we have and the parts we will sing.”

During her search, Earnshaw uncovered a modern rendition of “Jingle Bells.”

“It has some dissonant chords that create a cacophony of our voices intertwining with each other,” she said. “The singers are really good at this, and I think the audience will have a lot of fun listening to that piece.”

Earnshaw also discovered a new version of “While Shepherds Watch Their Flocks.”

“It is another modern piece that is intertwined with old melodies, and if it doesn’t send shivers down your back, you’re not alive,” she said with a laugh.

Still, a song like “While Shepherds Watch Their Flocks” helps Earnshaw feel the spirit of the season.

“It seems like there is always a certain spot where I will perform something and I will connect with Christmas,” she said. “When I connect with that feeling, I know I’m having a good season.”

Hall enjoys the challenge of learning complex songs as much as she does singing them.

“All of us singers have some talent, but I don’t think we would still be interested in singing without these types of challenges,” she said. “And then you have to think, would people still be interested in hearing us?”

Since the choir’s inception in 2012, The Park City Treble Makers have seen changes in its lineup, and this year isn’t an exception, Hall said.

“We have three new members, and they’ve just fit right in with us musically and socially,” she said. “We are really listening to one another and becoming one with one another, and I think that is very important.”