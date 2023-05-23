Park City Treble Makers warming up spring performances￼

Park City Treble Makers When: 4 p.m., Sunday, June 4

Where: Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224

Cost: Free

Also: Donations for the Christian Centers Food Bank will be accepted

Web: parkcitytreblemakers.org

The Park City Treble Makes, the all-female voiced a cappella choir, is warming up and tuning up for its spring season. The group will perform a public concert on June 4 at the Park City Community Church, and non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Christian Center of Park City’s food pantries.

Photo by Wade Hall

The local 16-voiced all-female a cappella ensemble has already performed a couple of concerts — one on May 7 during the Park City Community Church services, and two others on May 23 at senior living centers in Salt Lake City — and it is busy rehearsing for three additional Park City appearances, said Director Colleen Earnshaw.

Those performances are the annual Memorial Day service at Park City Cemetery, the Park City Senior Center on May 31, and a concert for the public on June 4 at the Park City Community Church, she said.

“We have had such a great relationship with the Park City Community Church for several years now,” Earnshaw said. “We perform at their services as a way to pay the church for using it for our concerts.”

The June 4 performance is free and open to the public, and the Park City Treble Makers will accept non-perishable food donations that will be given to the Park City Christian Center ‘s food pantries, according to Earnshaw.

“Part of our statement is to be a benefit to the community,” she said.

The concert is titled “Thank You for the Music,” and is taken from an Abba song from the musical “Mama Mia,” Earnshaw said.

“Athought the song is in the musical, it’s not heard until the credits during the movie,” she said. “We open the concert with that, it’s one that we’ve sung before. It’s a song we really enjoy singing.”

The concert will include some traditional pieces such as “In the Mood,” “A Poor Wayfaring Stranger” and “All the Pretty Horses,” but also some more contemporary works, Earnshaw said.

One of those works is “Seven Bridges Road,” which is featured on the Eagles album “Eagles Live” that was released in 1980.

“The song focuses on harmonies, and I completely trust the harmonies in the Treble Makers,” Earnshaw said. “They are tight and they have to be on in this song, because everyone knows it. If we screw up they will know.”

“Seven Bridges Road,” which was written by county-rock musician Steve Young, who introduced it to the band in the 1970s, was originally meant for men’s voices, Earnshaw said.

“I have taken liberty on this and a couple of pieces that are traditionally done by male voices, and arranged them for women,” she said.

Renee Mox Hall, a Treble Maker mezzo-soprano, said Earnshaw has come up with some other interesting pieces, including “Wellerman,” also known as “Soon May the Wellerman Come,” a sea shanty folk song from New Zealand that was reportedly first recorded in 1971.

“It’s the one song of the program that haunts me,” Mox Hall said. “I wake up in the middle of the night with it running in my head.”

A version of the piece, performed by Scottish singer Nathan Evans, hit Tik Tock in 2021, during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, and landed in the No. 1 slot on the U.K. Singles Charts, Earnshaw said.

“This was on the internet everywhere during COVID, and I found a great arrangement,” she said.

Another contemporary piece is called “Sirens,” and the song, written by Samuel Sims, is from a BBC TV series called “Home Fires,” Earnshaw said.

“This is a series that takes place during World War II, and it is about the people that were left behind in the communities that the German army would bomb,” she said. “The series went through two seasons, and it was excellent. But it was canceled right after the town had gotten bombed. So we never got a resolution.”

Earnshaw heard the song, and thought it would be a great piece for the Treble Makers to do, but after the show was canceled, she forgot about it.

“Then one day, one of our members’ groupie husbands said, ‘You need to do “Sirens,”‘ and I was able to find the music for it,” she said. “The song title is about the air raid sirens, and when you hear the song, you can feel that anxiety, that feeling they got when they were about to be bombed.”

The piece at first proved tricky for the singers to grasp, Earnshaw said.

“They all felt it was very different, and didn’t quite understand it,” she said. “So one of the women, whose husband suggested the song, told the group they were going to watch the series together to get the idea.”

One of the reasons why the song challenged the singers was the arrangement, Mox Hall said.

“I think one of the reasons why people found it weird is that the individual parts are very different,” she said. “It’s when the whole thing comes together that you hear the beauty and meaning. And I think the beauty of a cappella music in general is how the individual parts might not sound like much, but when everything is brought together you get a composite that is a masterpiece.”

The Park City Treble Makers, the all-female a cappella choir, performs last year during a Memorial Day service at Park City Cemetery. The ensemble will continue the tradition this year on May 29 as part of its spring season.

David Jackson/Park Record

Other more contemporary works featured in the concert will be Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and “Cups” from the film “Pitch Perfect,” Earnshaw said

“We are doing a round in ‘Lean on Me,’ and Kristin Huffmon, who has become our beatboxer, will do some vocal percussion in that piece.” she said. “And we’ll have percussionists who will play on cups during ‘Cups.'”

The concert will round out with “Lullaby of Broadway” from the Tony Award-winning musical “42nd Street,” and Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Earnshaw said.

“Whenever I hear ‘Lullaby of Broadway,’ I always hear Bette Midler’s version,” she said. “So I have to put in some of the things she does, because it’s so fun.”

Finding pieces for the seasonal concerts takes time, and if Earnshaw is not online tracking down a suggestion, she’s looking up songs that she knows.

“A song has to be one that hits me,” she said. “A lot of times we can’t find the a cappella music. So I try to see how a song will sound without accompaniment. That’s where it’s been good to have percussion and beatboxing come in, because it fills out the song.”

Sometimes Earnshaw takes artistic liberties and makes her own transitions and key changes, which is something Mox Hall appreciates.

“Colleen does a great job of identifying what she finds and whether or not it will work with a female a cappella arrangement,” she said. “I think we’ve pulled off almost all of them.”

While the Park City Treble Makers have their spring season mapped out, they are always looking for more performance opportunities, Mox Hall said.

“We welcome invitations to come sing, and I consider us a source for support and we’re willing to assist people,” she said.

To contact the Park City Treble Makers, visit the website parkcitytreblemakers.org or its Instagram page, @newparkcitytreblemakers , Earnshaw said.