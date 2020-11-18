Park City Turkey Trot struts onto a virtual platform to help the Christian Center and Peace House

The ninth annual Park City Turkey Trot will be a virtual race this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Runners will still be able to donate nonperishable food items and hygiene products to the Christian Center of Park City and Peace House in collection bins set up around town.

The ninth annual Park City Turkey Trot will run differently this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s casual Thanksgiving race for local runners will become a virtual run that some people have already completed, said founder Michelle Dufford.

“As the pandemic continued, it started to look like the Turkey Trot wasn’t going to happen,” Dufford said. “It didn’t look like a responsible thing to do, because over the years it has grown into an event that attracts 800 participants. So what I decided to do is to take the Trot online.”

Runners can access registration by visiting strava.com/clubs/create-your-turkey-trot-773450.

“I own a goal coaching business, and wanted people to create their own Turkey Trot,” according to Dufford, owner of Create Possibility and Goal Coaching. “People can still be part of the community, and they can share what their Turkey Trot looks like on Strava. That may be getting out with family to trot, or it might be sweating in a different way.”

Still, Dufford wanted the virtual format to reflect the casualness of the live Turkey Trot.

“The trot has been very informal, but if people want to time themselves, they can,” she said. “They can also share photos and things like that if they want. It’s a way for us to continue the tradition in a nontraditional way this year.”

The Park City Turkey Trot has also been about being part of the community on Thanksgiving morning, and as they have done in past runs participants will also have the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items and hygiene products to the Christian Center of Park City and Peace House, according to Dufford.

“We have set up drop boxes throughout Park City and we’ll be collecting items through Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving,” she said.

The boxes are currently located at Miner’s Town Strength and Conditioning and Park City Crossfit, 1776 Park Ave., and The Beau Collective, 7132 Silver Creek Road, Dufford said.

Collection bins will be set up this week at Boom Cycle Room in the Newpark Town Center, 1154 Center Drive St. 200; Rise Boxing in the Summit Center, 2720 Rasmussen Road, A4,; and Orange Theory Fitness, 1678 Redstone Center Drive.

“We will pick up the donations on Black Friday, and our goal is to donate 2,020 items,” said Dufford.

Those who aren’t able to drop off items or who just want to donate monetarily can do so through Venmo @michelle-dufford.

“People can search for me and see the pink Create Possibility logo,” she said. “The account is all cleared out for donations, and I will share how much we raised from now until Nov. 24 on social media. I will use that money and go on a Costco run to buy canned food and hygiene products for donations.”

Dufford said people can also look for and donate to other community food pantries and shelters that need support because of the coronavirus.

“Most food pantries are usually stocked up for Thanksgiving, so it’s great to be able to help replenish them for the next holiday,” she said. “And I think there is an increased need because many people are relying on these services because they have been impacted by COVID.”

Donating to charities follows Dufford’s business philosophy.

“We all have only one life to live, and I believe if we can share our gifts, even if they are small things, they make up the big things that go a long way,” she said. “With the pandemic, we have kind of gone back to doing small things, because we are now looking at how we can care safely for our neighbors and others in our community.”