Park City wants to fill garage with art

Park City is ready to spruce up the China Bridge parking garage located on Swede Alley and wants artists to tell officials how they would do it.

The Park City Public Art Advisory Board has issued a request for art installation proposals that would adorn four panels of the newly renovated concrete, public-parking structure, said Jenny Diersen, Park City's economic development program manager and staff liaison to the advisory board.

"We are looking at four different areas — the north walls on levels one, two, three and four," Diersen explained. "Each of the panels vary in size."

The space greets guests as they arrive and depart from the historic downtown area, she explained.

"The art on these specific locations in China Bridge will be a way to help people learn about our town and a way of finding the relationship between the garage and Main Street," Diersen said.

Guidelines for the proposals can be found online by visiting parkcity.org/Home/Components/RFP/RFP/10228/2339.

"We do give some background of the history of Main Street, China Bridge and some of the partners that are part of the garage such as KPCW radio," Diersen said. "This way, any of the artists, local, regional or national, can understand the history and cultural aspects of the community."

"China Bridge stands in what was Park City's Chinatown in the 1880s and 1890s," according to the document outlining the request. "The construction of the first railroads into Park City was largely by Chinese immigrants, who settled in Park City to work in the mines or in other community services."

Chinatown was located in a gully on Swede Alley where the garage now sits, according to the document.

During that time, racial discrimination against the Chinese laborers was common.

"China Bridge was an actual wooden bridge built by residents on Rossi Hill to avoid walking through Chinatown," the document reads.

Diersen said all proposals are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 4.

The medium of the art will depend on the individual or teams of artists, Diersen said.

"We are looking for two-dimensional art to adorn the walls, and the city and Public Art Board has tried to keep an open mind regarding what we might see come in," she said. "Part of the beauty of this project is letting the artists propose how they may play with the space — whether it's introducing the use of negative space in their artwork, or using only certain sections of the wall. It will be exciting to see the proposals as they come in."

Once the proposal deadline passes, a committee of Public Art Advisory Board members will vote on the proposals, Diersen said.

In addition, non-voting members of the committee — including a KPCW representative, Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Hadley Dynak and Park City staff from various departments — may make recommendations, Diersen said.

"We are looking to go through the public process to select an artist, with the hopes that the artwork will be completed by early November," she said.

Diersen said Park City is excited for the art project.

"A year ago, the public art board did some strategic planning and saw the opportunity to help anchor China Bridge's place in Park City," she said. "This came about with all the recent changes and focus on transit and transportation and creating connectivity with our community."