Park City will get some Vista Kicks

Vista Kicks is geared up to play March 24, the opening day of Park City Mountain's Spring Grüv celebration, and guitarist Sam Plecker looks forward to hitting the slopes.

"We've never been to Park City," guitarist Sam Plecker said. "We're looking forward to getting our music out to our fans there. And since I used to snowboard a lot, I hope I can get on the hill for a bit."

The Northern California rock and soul quartet will begin their set at 5 p.m. at Park City Mountain Village. Singer-songwriter Trevor Green will open the show at 3:30 p.m.

Plecker and his bandmates — lead singer Derek Thomas, bassist Trevor Sutton and drummer Nolan Le Vine — have all known each other since they were children.

"We did a lot of Dean Martin, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and Nina Simone, and then we'd mix in some John Mayer..."

"Derek got me into music in fifth grade, and I liked playing music and realized that it came pretty easy for me," Plecker said. "I got into school bands and got to know Nolan and Trevor, and we all just started playing together in high school."

The band cites a variety of influences that range from AC/DC and the Beatles, to Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

"We started off as a cover band and played mostly jazz and soul music," Plecker said. "We did a lot of Dean Martin, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and Nina Simone, and then we'd mix in some John Mayer (and) Jason Mraz. We even did an Adele song."

The band was the musicians' main job throughout high school.

"We didn't flip burgers or work at the movie theater," Plecker said. "Instead we played restaurants, backyard parties and private events."

After playing covers, Plecker and his compadres started got adventurous and began writing their own songs.

"We liked doing that, because we liked making music and seeing people connect with the music," Plecker said.

Vista Kicks released its full-length debut album, "Booty Shakers Ball," in October 2017.

"After we had worked with different producers and engineers in Los Angeles and Sacramento, we weren't happy with what we were ending up with, so we decided to do the record ourselves," Plecker explained. "I scrounged up some money and asked my parents [if I could] borrow some money and bought our recording gear."

The band members tracked the songs they knew were going on the album.

"We also finished some songs in the studio, and since we were doing it ourselves, we were able to sit in the studio and create and not worry about ticking the dollars away," Plecker said.

Once "Booty Shakers Ball" went on sale, Vista Kicks took to the road last fall.

"We wanted to go on tour as quickly as we could in support of the album," Plecker said.

While on tour, the band began making plans for a new album.

"We did have quite a few songs that didn't make 'Booty Shakers Ball,' and we had been writing more," Plecker said. "So when we took January off, we decided to record another record, which will be out next summer."

Before they began recording the new songs, the band did some soul searching.

"We looked at what we did with 'Booty Shaker's Ball' and figured out what we did right and what we could do better on," Plecker said. "The big answer we found was more preproduction. So we took a good 10 days to structure the songs.

Vista Kicks sat in the studio and made demos.

"We played the songs and made sure we liked the lyrics, chord production and structures," Plecker said.

This was important because Vista Kicks is run by all four musicians.

"In some bands, there are one or two people who do most of the writing," Plecker said. "In our band, we all have four strong opinions and each of us are so passionate about music. So it's our beast of burden to blend all of those opinions and fit those personalities into a song or record."

The band will play some of the new songs during the Park City concert, Plecker promised.

"We come from the school of thought that if you have it, use it," he said. "When we first started out, like most bands, we held on to our songs because we wanted to release them at the right time. But we found when you do that, by the time you do release them, you're so far beyond the songs that you don't identify with them. So now, when a song is done, we let it out and super serve our audience. That way they can choose what they want to hear."