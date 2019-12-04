Park City Wine Club and Tandem Chocolates celebrate the holiday season with Friday tasting

Certified sommelier and Park City Wine Club president Pamela Wood believes the holidays should be fun and light.

So she, along with Tandem Chocolates owner Phyllis Robinson, has planned Wine and Chocolate, a holiday tasting event for ages 21 and older, which will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club. RSVP deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

“We need to know how much wine, chocolate and food we need to prepare,” Wood said.

While the name of the event speaks volumes, there will also be a few unique activities, according to Wood.

“Phyllis will not only provide the chocolates that we’ll pair with different wines,” Wood said, “she will bring her color chart, which will helps describe how you see yourself through color regarding chocolate and wine.”

The chart can determine if people are “racy reds” or a “vibrant violets,” depending on what kinds of chocolates they like, Wood said.

“Phyllis has been doing a color wheel for a while, and we were at a wine tasting event when she mentioned it to me,” she said. “I said, ‘Let’s just do it and see what our own personalities are like.’ I think it will be fun to give attendees some insight to how they can look at chocolate and wine differently in the future.”

In addition to the color wheel, Robinson will help attendees make their own holiday-themed foiled chocolate bark, Wood said.

“She will provide the do-it-yourself tools and stencils so people can put some color and prints on the chocolates they will be able to take home,” she said.

Wood selected the variety of wines for the event.

First, she will offer a GSM blend, which is made from Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre grapes.

“I think that will go with Madagascar chocolates,” Wood said.

In addition to the GSM, the sommelier selected a spicy merlot that contains a little cocoa.

“I’m not sure which chocolate Phyllis will pair that with,” she said.

The third offering will be a creamy white blend.

“It has notes of almond and marzipan, as well as being bright and citrusy,” she said.

Wood still has to pick one more wine, but doesn’t know if it will be a pinot or an aged beaujolais.

“I have to figure it out in the next couple of days, and that’s going to be fun,” she said with a laugh.

Jeremy Ranch will add to the party with soup and salads, Wood said.

“That way we’ll have some food while enjoying chocolates and wine,” she said.