Park City Wine Club president inducted into the La Chaine de Rotisseurs￼

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Bailli Délégué Bertrand de Boutray christens Park City Wine Club President Pamela Wood, a certified sommelier, as a Professional du Vin with a centuries-old grape vine during a ceremony on Sept. 25 at Deer Valley. The title, which translates from French as Professional of Wine, reflects Wood’s ground-breaking work in the wine industry and culture in Utah.

Courtesy of Pamela Wood

Park City Wine Club President Pamela Wood’s love of the vino has uncorked another entry to her long list of credentials.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Wood was an inductee of the La Chaine des Rotisseurs as a Professional du Vin, which translates from French to English as Professional of Wine.

The induction was held at Deer Valley during a formal event overseen by Bertrand de Boutray, the Bailli Délégué, or organization’s magistrate and global president, from France, Wood said.

“He flew out for the weekend because he realized Utah was so different from the rest of the United States, especially New York, Napa and Sonoma counties or even Santa Barbara in California,” she said. “He led the whole induction ceremony, and we had a big dinner buffet that was paired with some insanely amazing wines.”

During the ceremony, Wood was also accepted as one of the members of the Societe Mondiale du Vin U.S.A. , an exclusive club of individuals who are professionally involved in the “wine and spirits industry or an amateur connoisseur with special interest and knowledge of wine and crafted spirits,” according to the La Chaine des Rotisseurs website.

La Chaine de Rotisseurs is the world’s oldest culinary and wine organization that includes 72 countries and boasts more than 27,000 members, Wood said.

“‘Le Chaine,’ as it is known in short, was established in France in 1248 under King Louis the XVI and continued for several centuries,” she said.

During that time, King Louis, who was later christened Saint Louis, had called for the establishment of a series of guilds to improve the education of apprentices, tradesmen and masters, according to the organization’s history.

Starting in 1509, with King Louis XII, the organization became a guild of rôtisseurs, which focused on the culinary arts, before going dark in 1793 during the French Revolution, Wood said.

The guild was resurrected in 1950, and added a category that included wine, spirits and crafted beverages, she said.

“I’d heard about this organization in passing, but didn’t know what it was about until January,” she said.

That’s when La Chaine des Rotisseurs reached out to Wood, because of her work with wine in Utah.

She founded the Park City Wine Club more than a decade ago, because she wanted to share her passion for the grape. She has since risen to the ranks of certified sommelier, certified specialist of wine and American wine expert.

In 2018, Wood was named one of the 447 certified wine educators in the world by the Society of Wine Educators , an international professional organization based in Washington, D.C. and Paris.

There are a total of 442 CWEs worldwide, and of those, 25 to 30 percent are women, according to the Society.

In addition, Wood is a professor of the Fox School of Wine, founded by Parkite Kirsten Fox, and is also the owner of the Culinary Wine Institute, which educates servers working in restaurants in the resort climate about how to sell and serve wine at the table.

Le Chaine de Rotisseurs asked Wood to fill out an application for her Societe Mondiale du Vin U.S.A., membership. After accepting her membership in February, the organization asked her to fill out an application for Professional du Vin.

“They look for certifications, dedication and professionalism and what you’ve accomplished as you become certified in the culinary industry,” she said. “Also, being a woman who was asked to apply means something, because it used to be a Good Ol’ Boys Club for a long time.”

With all those accolades in her pocket, Wood is thrilled to add Professional du Vin.

“This is a very high honor in the world of wine,” she said. “It makes me feel like someone is recognizing all the certifications and studying that is being done in Utah.”