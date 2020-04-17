Park City winter sports enthusiasts asked to donate ski goggles to health care workers

An array of donated winter sports goggles, wrapped in zip lock bags, will be sent out to healthcare workers across the country through a program called Goggles for Doc. Park City has five donation points, including the U.S. Ski and Snowboard offices.

Photo by Lara Carlton

For information about donating used or new ski and snowboard goggles to doctors and healthcare workers across the nation, visit gogglesfordocs.com.

Local winter sports enthusiasts can help doctors and other medical professionals protect their eyes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Goggles for Docs, a worldwide effort to collect and distribute used and new ski and snowboard goggles to health care workers across the nation, has set up some collection points in Park City, said Lara Carlton, Goggles for Doc’s Utah regional manager.

The collection points are as follows:

• U.S. Ski and Snowboard, 1 Victory Lane

• Summit County Health Department, 650 Round Valley Drive

• Kitty Friedman residence, 6060 Mountain Ranch Drive

• Park City Lodging, 1897 Prospector Drive

• Sophia Gutierrez residence, 824 Norfolk Ave.

“People can also visit the website (gogglesfordocs.com) and send their goggles directly to the hospitals and other facilities who need them,” said Carlton, who is also the communications manager at U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “We are just providing convenient drop-offs for those who aren’t comfortable going into a place of business at this time.”

Any kind of goggles, with the exception of swimming goggles, in good condition will be accepted, according to Carlton.

“People can donate any type of lens, including dark lenses,” she said. “We do ask people not to donate goggles that have a lot of scratches or some other problem that would hinder a user’s view.”

Carlton said donors should disinfect the goggles with a wipe or spray and place them in a zip lock bag before donating.

“If people don’t have those items, because we know they are hard to come by these days, they can still drop the goggles off, and we will make sure we ship them properly,” Carlton said. “On the other end, the hospitals that receive the goggles have their own protocols and will disinfect the goggles as well.”

Goggles for Doc started in a grassroots way on the East Coast by Mike Halpern, a skier and New York doctor at Jacobi Medical Center, Carlton said.

Halpern sent out an email request that found its way to John Shaeffer, the general manager of Berkshire East Mountain Ski Resort in Massachusetts, who then contacted U.S. Ski and Snowboard CEO Tiger Shaw, she said.

“Through that, U.S. Ski and Snowboard became a designated drop-off location,” Carlton said. “It’s not our program, but we’re rallying behind it, because our winter sports community in Park City can really make a difference. There are so many skiers and snowboarders in Park City, and Utah in general. So we want to promote the program and make sure people know about it.”

As of Sunday, more than 25,000 pairs of goggles had been donated to doctors across the country, and U.S. Ski & Snowboard has facilitated collecting and sending about 500 pairs, according to Carlton.

“Utah has a good supply of eye protection, so many of our goggles are being sent to facilities in Colorado and California,” she said.

Donations are a way for locals to help support the health care industry during the COVID-19 crisis, Carlton said.

“I’m not a health care worker, and our organization isn’t part of the health care industry, but this is a relatively easy, low-lift way for people here, who feel a bit helpless, to actually make a difference during this pandemic,” she said. “The local community has really stepped up. It’s been pretty incredible.”