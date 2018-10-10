Park City Women’s Expo aims to empower, enlighten and rejuvenate

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.

The Park City Women's Expo, presented by The Park Record, aims to make history when it opens its doors for two days starting Saturday at the Prospector Theatre.

"It's just a comprehensive event for the young and old and it is the first expo of its kind in Park City," said organizer Julie Bernhard.

The event will include tutorials on everything from finances to self-defense.

"The demographic we want to reach is between 25 and 54, but I do think there are things for women ages 18 to 24, as well," Bernhard said.

"The demographic we want to reach is between 25 and 54, but I do think there are things for women ages 18 to 24, as well," Bernhard said.

Admission to the Park City Women's Expo costs $10 a day, and half of the proceeds of ticket sales will benefit Peace House, a nonprofit and shelter dedicated to stopping domestic violence in Summit and Wasatch counties.

One of the expo's highlights will be a panel discussion with women running for local and state office moderated by Park City Councilor Nann Worel., Bernhard said.

Candidates set to participate include state Senate candidate Eileen Gallagher, state House candidate Meaghan Miller, a spokesperson for U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson and other local office-seekers — Eileen Gallagher, Utah Senate, District 26; Meaghan Miller, Utah House of Representatives, District 54; Rhonda Francis, Summit County recorder; Vicky Fitlow, Park City School Board, District 4; Kendra Hendrickson, District 4 and Jacquelyn Orton who will attend for Jenny Wilson, U.S. Senate.

Other expo sessions will include a discussion of the importance of sleep with Dr. Kelly Woodward, who leads the Park City Hospital's LiVe Well initiative, and a Mason meal demonstration by Paige Trinnaman-Kimball, known as the Chop Chop Girl. "Mason Meals are meals stored in mason jars and help busy women eat nutritiously, Bernhard said.

Bernhard came up with the Women's Expo because of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, which have been driven primarily by women and their experiences.

"I wanted to create an event that was relevant to what is going on in the country," she said. "This is a great opportunity for women of all backgrounds to come together to be empowered, inspired and rejuvenated in their personal and professional lives."

Before she began planning the expo, Bernhard reached out to women in the community to see if an event like it was viable.

"The response to the event has been extraordinary," she said. "Women are finding their voices and are eager to share experiences and learn from each other."

Bernhard then contacted Kathleen Barlow, an advisor with Raymond James Financial and president of the Park City Women's Business Network, a local women's professional organization, to give a presentation.

"When Julie contacted me, I shared what we do and asked how we could partner on the expo, because I think we're in a place now where women want to be together," Barlow said. "They want to learn from each other. They want to support each other. They want to learn different things in a celebratory and social environment. And from a business standpoint, women want to be identified by who they are rather than what they do."

In addition to the speakers and demonstrations, the Expo will include an opportunity drawing for an array of prizes that include passes to the Egyptian Theatre and other experiences, Bernhard said.

Hugo Coffee Roasters will sell food and drinks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, so attendees won't have to leave for lunch.

All parts of the event will take place in one room, which Bernhard says serves the event's core mission.

"The important part of the Expo is that women will have an opportunity to hang out together and visit," she said. "It's all held in one room, because I wanted everyone to be in one place."