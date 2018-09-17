Park City’s 2018 Autumn Aloft creates wonder for viewers and pilots alike
September 17, 2018
Despite the strong winds over the weekend, Autumn Aloft saw hundreds of spectators come to the North 40 Playing Fields in Park City and watch as around 25 balloons prepared for flight. The winds prevented balloons from leaving the ground, but viewers were still able to see some balloons inflated and were able to interact with the pilots and crews. For one pilot, Tim Taylor of Salt Lake City, piloting his balloon for 30 years has grown to be a lifelong passion for flight that he now shares with his family.
