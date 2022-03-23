Park City’s Art and Music Gallery Stroll debuts Friday

Beacon Street Jazz will perform Friday during the Arts and Music Gallery Stroll at J GO Gallery.

Courtesy of J GO Gallery

A three-way collaboration among the Park City Gallery Association, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and Mountain Town Music will give this month’s gallery stroll a tune up.

The art exhibits that will open at select galleries Friday will be highlighted by live music from 6-9 p.m. in what will be the inaugural Arts and Music Gallery Stroll, said Jen Schumacher, who is co-president of the Park City Gallery Association.

“The stroll hits 18 galleries under one umbrella, and while all the galleries will be open, there are seven galleries which will feature musicians,” said Schumacher, who also owns Trove Gallery.

The idea to add musicians came from Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.

“The Arts Council has been trying to find ways to support and connect with the Gallery Association for years,” Scudder said. “We met with them pre-pandemic to talk about how we could reinvigorate the stroll, something that could excite the community.”

Dee Dee Lantzy's triptich "Depends on How You Look at It" is one of the works that will be showcased at J GO Gallery during Friday's Art and Music Gallery Stroll.

Courtesy of J GO Gallery

They came up with the idea to create an art and music stroll, so the arts council submitted an application last year for a Summit County Restaurant Tax grant.

“We told them that we were looking to add some new vibrancy to the gallery stroll, which is an existing event,” she said. “We told them that we wanted to get the community out to these strolls.”

The grant committee doled out funding for the Arts Council to kick off some experimental programming for the gallery stroll, and Scudder met with Schumacher to see what they could do to give strollers more artistic and creative experiences.

“One thing the restaurant tax board likes to see is people interacting,” Schumacher said. “So we decided we wanted to produce something that would bring people from Summit County to town and visit the restaurants and spend some time and money in Park City. The grant will also allow us to pay the musicians, which is great for us.”

The Proper Way will perform its indie acoustic grooves at Julie Nester Gallery during the Arts and Music Gallery Stroll on Friday.

Photo by @beehivephotovideo

Live music felt like a no-brainer, so Scudder reached out to Brian Richards, Mountain Town Music’s community conductor of musical affairs, to help create musical experiences that would highlight the gallery stroll.

“It’s been fun to work with Mountain Town who have connections with local and regional musicians,” Scudder said. “Collaborations and partnerships are what we do as an arts council, and finding intersections is a way we can promote programming that will bring the community together is always super fun for our teams.”

After forming the partnership with Mountain Town Music, the Park City Gallery Association sent out an inquiry to see which galleries would like to participate.

“When we found out that we had the chance to feature live music, we put a call out to the galleries who wanted to participate and worked with them on a first-come, first-served basis,” Schumacher said. “Brian visited each gallery to get their vibes so he could get an idea of the type of music that could fit.”

Saxophonist Cam Gallagher, a Park City resident, will perform with his trio at Trove Gallery during the Art and Music Gallery Stroll this Friday.

Photo by Sara Balaguer

Trove will feature the funk of the Cam Gallagher Trio, while Montgomery-Lee Fine Art will showcase Small House Strings. (See accompanying story and schedule).

Richards said he “is stoked to be able to showcase” some local musicians and help the event resonate with more people.

“Mountain Town Music is a community connector and we appreciate any opportunity to support our community and the non-profits that add color and character to our Mountain Town,” he said in a statement. “Jocelyn and the Arts Council do so much to shine a light on the amazing arts and culture scene here in Park City, and the Gallery Association, with its monthly gallery strolls, highlights the world class galleries in town for all to see.”

Teri Pena's mixed media work "Navigating the Climb" is currently on exhibit at Trove Gallery. The work and others will be highlighted by live music during Friday's Art and Music Gallery Stroll.

Courtesy of Teri Pena

Another similar art and music gallery stroll is planned for the last Friday in June, Scudder said.

“Knowing we had some constraints of funding, we decided to focus our efforts on these two strolls, and we are excited to present this first ever Art and Music Gallery Stroll this month,” she said.

Schumacher would like to see the Arts and Music Gallery Stroll continue if possible.

“We host gallery strollers all year around — during high season, slow season and even during the Sundance Film Festival,” she said. “So, maybe it will gain some traction and we’ll do this every year.”