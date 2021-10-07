Park City’s Ballet West Academy sets the stage to make some major changes

Ballet West First Soloist Allison DeBona is the new principal for the Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy in Park City.

Courtesy of Ballet West

Some big changes are coming to Ballet West’s Peggy Bergmann Park City campus.

The school run by the Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy has already relocated to 2700 Rasmussen Road from its original spot at 6554 N. Creekside Lane, and has a new principal, Ballet West First Soloist Allison DeBona.

“I officially started my new job last week,” said DeBona, who has danced with Ballet West for 17 seasons. “I will finish this season as a dancer and as principal, and we are going ahead with this year’s curriculum as it was already planned. But next year will bring some major changes.”

Some of those changes will be addressed in a free public open house that will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the new campus.

One of the changes will be a shift in the school’s philosophy, which will include beefing up programs and training so parents will know the money they are investing and their children’s time will lead to “serious outcomes,” DeBona said.

“We want to make sure Park City is not secondary to the downtown campus in Salt Lake City,” she said. “My thought is when you expand and set up satellite campuses in other parts of the state, you should bring the excellence of the main campus to these campuses. So instead of looking at the Park City campus as a feeder school, we will bring excellent and more rigorous training to students who live in Summit and Wasatch counties, because I want to make the students’ training and opportunities to succeed more accessible. We want to make sure they are getting what they need to become company members, here or somewhere else, or to get into a college dance program.”

DeBona’s goal is to is to make October college month.

“I plan to bring in college program directors to Park City for a weekend to teach the kids and prescreen them for their programs,” she said. “These directors are my friends who grew up dancing with me in the studio, and they are now the ones who are running these programs.”

Although the Bergmann campus’ focus will shift to accommodate DeBona’s ideas, the school’s recreational dancing programs will remain available, she said.

In addition, DeBona will introduce a musical theater program, headed by her brother and Broadway actor, Jordan DeBona.

“My brother has performed on every continent, including Antarctica, which is crazy,” she said. “He moved here during the pandemic, because there wasn’t any work, to spend some time with my husband and I and our 2-year-old. And during that time, he told me he wanted to settle down here.”

DeBona’s ideas mesh with those of Adam Sklute, Ballet West’s artistic director.

“When we looked at our different satellite campuses, I wanted each to have their own unique identity,” Sklute said. “And what’s exciting about Park City is that we won’t just focus on classical ballet. We will also offer hip-hop work, voice and theater training, too. This great new facility gives us a great opportunity to expand our programs.”

Sklute and Evelyn Cisneros-Legate, Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy director, selected DeBona as Park City’s principal because of her artistry and experience as the co-founder of artÉmotion, a summer intensive choreography workshop she founded with her husband and Ballet West principal dancer, Rex Tilton.

ArtÉmotion originally started operating during the summer of 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan, DeBona said.

“In 2017, we partnered with Ballet West Academy, and 45 of the most sought-after kids who could become trainees or members of Ballet West II work with us every summer,” she said.

“So it was almost the natural progression of my relationship with the academy when I got asked to take the job in Park City.”

DeBona was one of the first dancers Sklute hired for Ballet West when he first arrived in Salt Lake City 15 years ago.

“During her time as a dancer, Allison has built a business, but also has proven herself to be an exceptional educator and leader,” Sklute said. “She brings an excitement, a dynamic and a glamor and sense of theater and publicity that is pretty special. And Evelyn and I thought she would be a perfect fit for our Park City campus.”

Cisneros-Legate said in a statement that DeBona will only extend Ballet West’s commitment to bringing world-class dance instruction to Park City.

“For nearly 60 years, Ballet West has had a deep commitment to ballet education, guided by the legacy of our founder, Mr. Willam Christensen,” Cisneros-Legate said. “I look forward to working with Allison and providing the finest ballet, contemporary, tap, jazz and musical theater training in Utah.”