Park City’s Fourth of July goes big but retains small-town feel

Park City’s Fourth of July celebration will be held Wednesday, July 4, and will include a pancake breakfast, a 5K fun run, a Fourth of July parade, food, rugby and volleyball games, children’s activities and live music. Fireworks will start at dusk at Park City Mountain Resort. For information, visit visitparkcity.org.

Park City takes its Fourth of July seriously.

Before the fireworks light up the sky just after dusk at Park City Mountain Resort, the day begins 14 hours earlier at 7 a.m. in City Park, said Jenny Diersen, Park City's special event and economic development program manager.

"We start things off with a traditional pancake breakfast at City Park," Diersen said. "The breakfast is a benefit for our local Boy Scouts."

An hour later, runners of all levels and ages can participate in the annual 5K Fun Run presented by the Park City Ski Team.

"The race starts at the Park City Mountain Resort base and loops around Three Kings before winding down at Cole Sport," Diersen said.

Advance registration is required, she said. Runners can register by visiting parkcityskiteam.org/2015/06/july-4th-fun-run-registration.

These two events lead up to the morning's centerpiece — the Fourth of July Parade, Diersen said.

The procession will start at 11 a.m. at the top of Main Street and take a left at 9th Street and continue down Park Avenue, she said.

"We'll have around 50 to 60 floats in this year's parade," Diersen said. "We also have some great entertainers who will participate in the parade as well. We'll have bagpipers, a mariachi band and the Park City High School Marching Band."

The parade will end conveniently at the entrance of City Park, where the afternoon events will take place.

"The celebration will include rugby games, which are a huge Park City tradition," Diersen said. "We will also have the volleyball tournament that is coordinated by PC MARC."

Volleyball games will be held at City Park fields and at the fields at Treasure Mountain Junior High School, according to Diersen.

The Boy Scouts will return to run the afternoon's children's games and activities, Diersen said.

"We'll also have food and beverages and live music," she said.

Each year, the activities attract upwards of 30,000 people, and traffic can become an issue, Diersen said.

"We do request that people plan ahead about how they will get to the different events," she said. "We would like them to give themselves some extra time so they can enjoy the events."

To do so, Diersen encourages people to ride the bus.

"The Park City School District, Deer Valley and Park City Mountain have partnered with us for parking," she said. "People can park at either resort and school parking lots and take the free buses to Main Street and other areas of town that are close to the activities they want to see or participate in."

If drivers want to park at the China Bridge parking garage, the rate is $20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Diersen said.

"The garage does fill up, and we hope people will remember that there will not be any parking allowed on Main Street, Park Avenue and Swede Alley because of the parade," she said.

Another alternative to driving is to ride bicycles.

"We will have two bicycle valets," Diersen said. "One will be at the 9th Street roundabout and the other will be in the lot across from the skate park."

Even with 30,000 people converging on Park City for the Fourth of July, the town manages to maintain a small-town feel during the celebration, and that is made possible by how the community comes together to make it happen, Diersen said.

"It's because of the community participation," she said. "All of the organizations who help us in the event, whether they are providing activities down at City Park or the Park City Ski Team organizing the 5K, love our community and that shows."