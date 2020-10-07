Park City’s Main Street is the main attraction in social media campaign designed to boost business during pandemic

Historic Park City Alliance’s new social media campaign, Main Park City, is a way to drive businesses to local merchants on Main Street.

Park Record file photo

The Historic Park City Alliance wants to make Main Street a headlining act.

So the organization that represents the interests of businesses along the shopping, dining and entertainment strip has launched Main Park City, a social media campaign designed to encourage visitors and residents to support Main Street establishments, said Meisha Ross, Historic Park City Alliance spokeswoman.

“We feel many people look at Main Street as a destination for special occasions, and we often forget Main Street can also provide for our everyday needs,” Ross said. “Our intent was to create a buzz and show, while Main Street is great for special occasions, it is also there for you if you just need socks and hand lotion.”

The campaign comes as Main Street, like other commercial districts in the Park City area, continues to grapple with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses have reported a decline in revenue since the pandemic forced an early end to most recent ski season in the spring, and there remains uncertainty as the community nears the upcoming ski season, the first to be held in the era of social distancing.

The campaign follows other efforts to spur business along Main Street, such as the pedestrian-only days implemented on Sundays — and certain Saturdays — throughout the summer and fall.

Main Street is home to more than 200 stores that include clothing boutiques, restaurants, gift shops, bookstores and art galleries, according to Alison Kuhlow, Historic Main Street Alliance executive director.

“Our members offer everything from everyday basics to luxury one-of-a-kind finds,” Kuhlow said in a press release. “With this program, we hope to encourage the Park City community to try a local merchant before hitting add to cart.”

Participation in Main Park City is simple. When people visit Main Street or purchase something from a Main Street shop, they can post a photo on their social media platforms with the hashtag #mainparkcity, Ross said.

Members of the Historic Park City Alliance board of directors will select monthly winners among those who participate. Winners will be awarded a $100 gift card to the Main Street-area merchant of their choice, Ross said.

“In addition, select content will be shared weekly on Historic Park City social media channels,” she said.

The idea for Main Park City surfaced in a local-marketing subcommittee Historic Park City Alliance created as merchants began looking towards fall and winter, Ross said.

“We wanted to find a way for visitors and residents to think local, before they head to the big-box stores,” she said. “It comes at a crucial time, because of the (COVID-19) pandemic, and we want people to remember local merchants and neighbors who own businesses on Main Street.”

Main Park City is also designed to continue as long as there is public support, Ross said.

“If people get behind this campaign and continue to use the hashtag, there is no reason for Historic Park City Alliance and the merchants to stop the campaign any time soon,” she said.