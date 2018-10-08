Park City’s Newcomers Club fair to spotlight nonprofits

Carole Levine, a co-second vice president of the Newcomers Club of Greater Park City, loves the local nonprofits, and she has some inside information about many of them.

She's volunteered for CONNECT Summit County, Elmer's Helpers, Park City Education Foundation's Bright Futures program, the Park City Institute and the People's Health Clinic.

"I'm all over the place, and love what I've been able to do," Levine said. "I've only moved here two years ago from Massachusetts and have gotten so involved with the community through the nonprofits."

So it was a no-brainer for Newcomers to ask her to organize the Nonprofit Community Fair that will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Park City Community Church.

Newcomers Club of Greater Park City is a local club that organizes a host of social activities for its members. Despite the club's name, though, members don't have to be new to the area to join.

"We have members who have lived in Park City for years," Levine said. "It's a club where you get to do things with people who want to get to know each other."

The Nonprofit Fair, which will introduce attendees to 25 local organizations, is free and open to the public, and adheres to the Newcomers mission to introduce people to new opportunities, Levine said.

"The idea is to give the public an opportunity to get to know these nonprofits," she said. "I have never seen so many nonprofits in a town this size, and these nonprofits are what make Park City tick."

Attendees can learn how Nuzzles & Co. embarks on pet and animal rescue missions to Navajo reservations, for instance, and they can also get an idea of how the Christian Center of Park City helps provide food, clothing and other services to those in need, Levine said.

"Once people see how these nonprofits work, they may want to volunteer for them," Levine said.

The original idea was to get 20 nonprofits to participate, but the list grew to 25.

"The reason is because I can't say no to anyone who wants to be a part of the fair," Levine said. Pulling the event together takes a lot of work, she said.

"It's actually taken more work than I was expecting, but I need to tell you it's been so rewarding," Levine said. "I've met the nicest people doing this, and everyone on the list is so grateful to be part of the fair."

The Newcomers Club of Greater Park City's Nonprofit Fair will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224. The event is free and open to the public. Visit parkrecord.com for a list of participating nonprofits.