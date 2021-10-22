Park City’s Pumpkin Fest gets Halloween started with music, games and food trucks

Art by Marley Wright and other local artists will highlight the free Park City Pumpkin Fest that runs Oct. 28-29 at Bonanza Art Park. The event will feature pumpkin and face painting, a pumpkin stroll, live music and games.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

Parkites can enjoy some pre-Halloween fun at the Park City Pumpkin Fest.

The free, two-day event will run Oct. 28 and 29 at Bonanza Art Park, located on the corner of Munchkin Road and Bonanza Drive, will be filled with live music, kids activities and games, face and pumpkin painting, food trucks and beer gardens, said Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County executive director.

“Park City Municipal is funding and offering this program for the community, and they have asked the Arts Council to program the events,” she said. “So we will provide the pumpkins for the pumpkin painting.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the spirit of Halloween, Scudder said.

“The nights will also include pinata making and pumpkin stroll,” she said. “We have a local pinata maker who not only will provide all of the materials, but teach kids and families how to make their own pinatas.”

For the pumpkin stroll, PC MARC, who is in charge of the pumpkin stroll, asks people to carve their own pumpkins and drop them off at the Bonanza Art Park by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Scudder said.

“They will buy tea lights to put into the jack-o-lanterns, and will set them up so people can see all these cool creations,” she said.

DJ Funkee Boss will provide the tunes for Thursday’s event, while Mountain Town Music will present The Proper Way for Friday’s music, according to Scudder.

“Friday will also include some local ghost stories told by Park City Museum volunteers who do the Glenwood Cemetery tours,” she said. “They will all be dressed in period costumes of historical figures, and it will be fun for everyone to see some of these historic ghosts.”

The Park City Pumpkin Fest will cap off the arts and culture events that have been held since August at Bonanza Art Park, which is located at the site of Park City’s proposed arts and culture district.

“We do have some free programming in the days that lead up to the Pumpkin Fest,” she said.

PC MARC will provide lawn games and kids activities from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27.

Rumba Libre will perform on Oct. 26, and musicians from MUSE PC will perform Oct. 27.

“We have been taking advantage of this opportunity to activate this pad of land with free events that include live music and lawn games every Tuesday,” she said. “Our goal is to highlight the local creative talent and bring an added vibrancy to this site to engage, connect and inspire the community.”

One of those free events was the Bonanza Paint Out, where the Arts Council recruited 11 Summit County-based artists to paint on the Art Park’s bare surfaces, Scudder said.

“All of these artworks have been completed, so people will be able to see them during the Pumpkin Fest,” she said. “It’s been a fun opportunity to celebrate the connection with art, culture and community in this central area of our town, and we hope people will join us on these final days of programming.”