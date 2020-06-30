Park City’s Sundog Sky readies debut single

Park City’s Sundog Sky, l-r, William Sangster, Luke Roberts and Jack Forster, will release its debut single “Barstool Blues” on Friday.

Photo by Greg Downs

It’s official. Park City-based Sundog Sky’s debut song “Barstool Blues” is ready to see the light of day.

The traditional blues-based rocker, which will be released Friday, is the first single off of the band’s upcoming full-length album, “Fishing in a Pair of Jeans,” said the band’s keyboardist William Sangster.

The song started with a guitar riff shortly after the group of teenage musicians — including drummer Luke Roberts and guitarist Jack Forster — broke off from the Utah Conservatory’s Park City Rockers band nearly four years ago, he said.

“We had a different bass player and a different singer, but the song made it through the years,” Sangster said. “It’s a basic song that we kept playing at gigs, but it wasn’t until those last few gigs right before quarantine where we felt happy with it. It’s cool that it has lasted for the past couple of years.”

Sundog Sky took that time to tweak “Barstool Blues” into the song that will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Google Play.

“The biggest changes we made were in the song’s key and one of its verses,” Sangster said. “We also messed around with different solo ideas.”

The band recorded the finished song at Pale Horse Sound in Sugar House a few weeks ago. Studio owner Greg Downs engineered the song.

“Greg had everything set up for us,” Sangster said. “He threw some ideas our way, and we just went in and, boom, it was a fun and fluid process.”

Sundog Sky discovered Pale Horse Sound through another Park City-based singer and songwriter, Wyatt Pike.

“Wyatt has played live with us on the bass since we don’t have a permanent bass player,” Sangster said. “Wyatt also asked me to play some keyboards on some of his songs.”

Sangster’s own songwriting is inspired by personal experiences and observations, as well as things that happen to his friends.

“I usually start out and write a poem with a lot of imagery, and then arrange it into verses and a chorus and bridge,” he said. “When we write songs as a band, one person will bring in a few lyrical ideas and chord progressions to the table and we’ll go from there.”

The biggest challenge to songwriting is finishing a song, Sangster said with a laugh.

“When I write, I usually get what I want to say in the first few steps, but then I’ll keep coming back to it over and over again later,” he said. “Sometimes I just can’t leave it alone.”

The last part of the process was deciding on artwork that would complement the song, and Sangster contracted an artist named Thomas Daley to do the cover.

“He does this cool abstract art, and we just left it up to him,” Sangster said. “He got it back to us, and while the art doesn’t necessarily go with the song, it’s beautiful.”