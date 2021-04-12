Park City’s Wyatt Pike drops out of ‘American Idol’

Park City’s Wyatt Pike dropped out of “American Idol,” host Ryan Seacrest announced during Monday evening’s episode. No further information was given regarding Pike’s departure.

Courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless

Park City residents tuning in to “American Idol” Monday evening to see if their fellow Parkite Wyatt Pike made the top 12 in the singing competition were hit with a shock.

“Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best,” said host Ryan Seacrest.

No explanation was given as to why Pike, who made it into the top 16 the night before, had to drop out.

Repeated attempts to reach Pike and “American Idol” were unsuccesful Monday night, but his fans took to Twitter to show their support.

“Are they really going to say @WyattPike just dropped out and not a reason why!!!!! He was my fav Pensive faceI hope he is okay and hope someone will sign him soon,” said a user with the handle @RBShabad, while user @SethJerebek said: “The people need to know why you dropped out of @AmericanIdol!! Let us know you are okay!”

Pike came into the reality music competition show six years after Parkite Austin Wolfe, now known as OSTON, reached the top 30 of season 16.

Pike won the hearts of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan when he performed an original tune, “Best for You,” a song he wrote for his sister and the lead single off his album “Brand New Boy,” during his November audition in Ojai, California.

The audition aired on March 14, and turned Pike into a household name, which was proven when fans voted him into the top 16.

Pike’s top-16 placement was announced during Sunday night’s airing of “American Idol,” which was taped a week ago.

After Seacrest announced the Park City-based singer-songwriter as the seventh contestant to move up on Sunday, Pike, armed with his guitar, took the stage and performed a spirited take on Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” to the praise of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“I think you do have a little bit of an angle in this competition (in) that you’re an authentic singer-songwriter,” Perry said. “I think whatever happens, you’re it.”

Bryan also gave his accolades with a more personal story.

“I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance,” he said. “I’m telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life.”

Richie agreed with Bryan about Pike’s musical future.

“You have a style on stage that we like to watch,” Richie said. “And to watch you take that song and make it your song, you’re on your way to something big, my friend.”

Pike wasn’t the only one absent from Monday’s airing.

Judge Luke Bryan tested positive for COVID-19, and was resting at home, according to Seacrest.

Paula Abdul, one of the original “American Idol” judges, filled in for Bryan.