Park City’s Wyatt Pike makes ‘American Idol’ top 16
Judge Lionel Richie tells singer-songwriter that he’s on his way ‘to something big’
Wyatt Pike is guaranteed another night as an “American Idol” contestant.
Last week fans across the nation voted for their favorite performers and the results were announced during Sunday night’s episode.
After host Ryan Seacrest announced the Park City-based singer-songwriter as the seventh contestant to move into the top 16, Pike, armed with his guitar, took the stage and performed a spirited take on Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” to the praise of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
“I think you do have a little bit of an angle in this competition (in) that you’re an authentic singer-songwriter,” Perry said. “I think whatever happens, you’re it.”
Bryan also gave his accolades with a more personal story.
“I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance,” he said. “I’m telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life.”
Richie agreed with Bryan about Pike’s musical future.
“You have a style on stage that we like to watch,” Richie said. “And to watch you take that song and make it your song, you’re on your way to something big, my friend.”
Fans can vote for Pike and the other 15 “American Idol” contestants through 4 a.m. MT on Monday to see which 10 will move on into the top 12. The results will be revealed at the beginning of Monday’ night’s episode.
Fans can vote by visiting americanidol.com/vote or text the contestants’ numbers to 21523.
1: Alanis Sophia
2: Cassandra Coleman
3: Alyssa Wray
4: Wyatt Pike
7: Deshawn Goncalves
8: Graham DeFranco
11: Willie Spence
12: Grace Kinstler
14: Madison Watkins
15: Beane
18: Chayce Beckham
19: Colin Jamieson
21: Ava August
22: Caleb Kennedy
23: Hunter Metts
24: Casey Bishop
For information, visit americanidol.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Park City’s Wyatt Pike makes ‘American Idol’ top 16
Park City’s Wyatt Pike moves up into the “American Idol” top 16.