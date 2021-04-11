Park City’s Wyatt Pike makes ‘American Idol’ top 16

Park City's Wyatt Pike takes the "American Idol" stage with a rousing rendition of Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody" after he was voted into the music competition's top 16.

Courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless

Wyatt Pike is guaranteed another night as an “American Idol” contestant.

Last week fans across the nation voted for their favorite performers and the results were announced during Sunday night’s episode.

After host Ryan Seacrest announced the Park City-based singer-songwriter as the seventh contestant to move into the top 16, Pike, armed with his guitar, took the stage and performed a spirited take on Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” to the praise of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“I think you do have a little bit of an angle in this competition (in) that you’re an authentic singer-songwriter,” Perry said. “I think whatever happens, you’re it.”

Bryan also gave his accolades with a more personal story.

“I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance,” he said. “I’m telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life.”

Richie agreed with Bryan about Pike’s musical future.

“You have a style on stage that we like to watch,” Richie said. “And to watch you take that song and make it your song, you’re on your way to something big, my friend.”

Fans can vote for Pike and the other 15 “American Idol” contestants through 4 a.m. MT on Monday to see which 10 will move on into the top 12. The results will be revealed at the beginning of Monday’ night’s episode.

Fans can vote by visiting americanidol.com/vote or text the contestants’ numbers to 21523.

1: Alanis Sophia

2: Cassandra Coleman

3: Alyssa Wray

4: Wyatt Pike

7: Deshawn Goncalves

8: Graham DeFranco

11: Willie Spence

12: Grace Kinstler

14: Madison Watkins

15: Beane

18: Chayce Beckham

19: Colin Jamieson

21: Ava August

22: Caleb Kennedy

23: Hunter Metts

24: Casey Bishop