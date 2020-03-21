Park City’s Wyatt Pike wants the ‘Best for You’ in his new single

Park City High School graduate Wyatt Pike, who will attend the Berklee School of Music in the summer, has released his debut single, “Best for You,” which was inspired by his sister, Hazel.

Photo by Blake Bekken

What: Singer and songwriter Wyatt Pike When: 7-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 Where: Facebook and Instagram live stream Web: wyattpike.com

Singer -songwriter Wyatt Pike broke through a mental barrier when writing his debut single “Best for You,” which he released Friday.

“I was always super concerned about writing things that were crazy personal,” said Pike, a Park City High School graduate who will start to attend the Berklee School of Music this summer. “I would write a song and think about a person, and thought, ‘They don’t want to hear this,’ but then I thought about the several billion people in the world, and decided maybe someone else might want to hear it. So this is the first song that I wanted to share with the masses.”

“Best for You,” which is available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music and will be included on Pike’s forthcoming EP, is about his younger sister, Hazel.

“It reflects on the stresses and anxieties that she has experienced, and it also ties in with the anxieties that I slipped into during my senior year in high school,” he said. “Just seeing that we were going through some same things kind of brought us closer.”

Pike will also perform the song during an hourlong set that he will live stream on Facebook and Instagram from 7-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, from the Rockwell Listening Room.

Pike began writing the song in the fall of 2018.

“It was a day full of panic attacks, and I closed myself up in my room and sat on the floor to think and reflect,” he said. “All the ingredients were put in the pot back then, and it’s been simmering for a long time.”

Pike remembered sitting quietly for a long time before he picked up his guitar.

“Sometimes I’ll sit in silence more than singing and playing when I’m in that state,” he said.

After a few minutes he picked up his guitar and started experimenting with ideas.

“When I do that, I’ll make things up and stumble on a couple of chords and melodies that I like,” he said. “When that happens, I’ll start singing.”

The first words he tries out are usually gibberish, and then he begins to work in phrases.

“When that happens, I’ll wonder where the phrase is coming from,” he said. “Usually the phrase comes from some sort of feeling, or an event in my life, which was, in this case, my sister.”

Pike felt a barrage of emotions while he was putting the lyrics together.

“This was the first time I actually cried when I was writing,” he said.

The songwriter revisited the song repeatedly over the past year and half and made some changes.

“Then I went back and fixed it,” he said with a laugh. “It was such a slow process for me.”

He first performed it publicly on KPCW radio last December.

“I’ve never been one to praise to my family that I had written this song and play it for them, but this one kind of slipped through,” he said. “I was on the radio, and I said, ‘This is a song about my sister.’ I knew my friends and parents were listening, and that’s how I would have wanted them to hear it.”

Pike’s next adventure will be music classes at Berklee, which he decided a few months ago.

At the end of last summer the musician was enrolled to attend business school in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I had registered for classes, paid for a dorm and all of that,” he said. “Then I realized that I hadn’t tried to record any of my own music, or applied to music school. So, I decided I wanted to try it, because I knew I would always regret it if I didn’t go for it.”

He withdrew from the business school and applied to Berklee, where he had spent a summer in a music camp in 2017. He was accepted on March 1.

“I’m supposed to move out there in May for summer semester, but they are transitioning to online classes,” he said. “So we’ll see.”

In the meanwhile, Pike hopes people enjoy “Best for You.”

“It’s been helpful to me to finally release an actual single, because it kind of sets things in stone for me,” he said. “It reassures me that I’m really doing this.”