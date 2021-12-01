Park Silly celebrates the season with two Holiday Bazaars

After canceling last year’s Silly Holiday Bazaar, Park Silly Sunday Market is bouncing back with two Holiday Bazaars this season. In addition to the one in Park City at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City - the Yarrow, there will be one at The Shops at South Town in Sandy.

Courtesy of Kate McChesney

After a successful return to Main Street during the summer, the Park Silly Sunday Market is back to spread some yuletide cheer with two Silly Holiday Bazaars.

The first will open from Dec. 3-5 at the Shops at South Town, 10450 S. State St. in Sandy, and the second will run from Dec. 10-12 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City – the Yarrow, 1800 Park Ave.

“This year marks our 11th Bazaar in Park City, and we’re going back to the Yarrow, a location we were at years ago,” said Kate McChesney, Park Silly Sunday Market executive director. “We remember the layout from way back when, because we still had a map from when we were last there.”

The Yarrow will feature nearly 90 vendors, according to Michelle McDonald, Park Silly Sunday Market director of operations.

“It’s going to be full,” she said. “I feel like people are chomping at the bit to get back into the swing of things and earn some money that wasn’t available last year. I also think that everyone is excited to have a holiday season that is closer to normal.”

Like the Park Silly Sunday Market, the Silly Holiday Bazaars will feature local and regional artisans, crafters and other creative entrepreneurs, McDonald said.

“Park Silly gives people opportunities to not only earn some money, but also introduce new products and businesses,” she said. “We always look forward to that.”

In addition, the Yarrow bazaars will welcome Santa Claus, who will be on site for free photos, McChesney said.

“Families can take their own photos with him with their own cameras and phones,” she said.

Park Silly shoppers can get an early start this year at the South Town bazaar, which makes its debut a week before the Park City bazaar, McDonald said.

“We have 80 vendors who are confirmed right now,” she said. “We have some of our Park City peeps who will follow us down there, and then we have a good selection of people we have never presented in Park City. So, I’m excited to see them in person.”

Santa Claus will be on hand for free photos from Dec. 10-12 at Park Silly Sunday Market’s Silly Holiday Bazaar at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City - the Yarrow.

Park Record file photo

As an added bonus, some youth vendors will make their Holiday Bazaar debut this year, McDonald said.

“We’ve always featured some youth vendors at the summer market, and this past season, we had more than a dozen,” McDonald said. “One day we had more youth vendors than we had jewelers and snack food combined, so it will be fun to have youth vendors at the Holiday Bazaars. These kids, or ‘kid-preneurs’ as we call them, get us fired up.”

McDonald and McChensey did make an “optimistic attempt” to open the Park Silly Holiday Bazaar at the Shops at South Town last winter, but the coronavirus pandemic got in the way.

“It came to fruition thanks to a Park City friend, Kati Price, who does the programming at the mall,” McDonald said. “She asked us to try something different down there, and we were all ready to go.”

McChesney remembered the day she was going to hit the “go” button that would launch all the Facebook event announcements and email blasts.

“We had everything planned up until the point where all the marketing was done, and then our phone rang with the Summit County alert that said ‘COVID numbers are through the roof,’” she said. “I turned to Michelle and said, ‘And we’re canceling.’”

Still, the preparation for the bazaar in Sandy did have some benefits.

“Since we had all the layout done for South Town, we just had to go refresh our memories about how many vendors we could fit, and changed the dates to this year,” McChesney said. “We also hosted some summer events down there last summer, so we have a good feel for the mall. We’re kiosking throughout the top and bottom floors.”

Parking at both bazaars is free, and masks are recommended, McChesney said.

“We will have masks and hand sanitizer on site at both places, if people need them,” she said.

While McChesney and McDonald are looking forward to the Holiday Bazaars, they also have their eye on next summer’s Park Silly Sunday Market.

“The kickoff is on June 25, and applications open Dec. 15,” McDonald said. “But right now, we just want to get everyone into the holiday spirit.”

Park Silly Holiday Bazaar When: Friday, Dec 3, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, noon-8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, noon-6 p.m. Where: The Shops at South Town, 10450 S. State St., Sandy Cost: Free Web: parksillysundaymarket.com