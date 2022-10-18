Parkite and suicide-attempt survivor wants to save lives with her memoir

Parkite and suicide attempt survivor Kay Whiting Harrison has published a memoir “Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt” that is currently available at Amazon and Dolly’s Bookstore.

When Parkite Kay Whiting Harrison says she’s an open book, she means it. Even if that means writing and publishing a book about the darkest times of her life.

After five years of writing, reflecting and rewriting, Harrison has published “Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt,” which documents the events leading up to her decision to take her own life and the rocky road of recovery afterward.

The book, available in paperback and Audible from Amazon and in stock at Dolly’s Bookstore , addresses the impact of mental illness and the stigma of shame on people who can put on a pretty good show of being strong, according to Harrison.

“The day before I tried to take my life, I looked exactly how I do now,” she said during an interview at The Park Record offices. “I was in a business suit. I was smiling and chatting. It was like a habit, because I didn’t want anyone to know I was struggling.”

The book reveals how Harrison’s lifelong struggles with mental illness served as the launching pad for her suicide attempt by overdosing on a mix of prescription medication and sleeping pills.

“We had a neighborhood bully, but words like anxiety and depression weren’t used much back then,” she said. “So I learned how to fake a smile.”

That fake smile, which became a habit, fooled everyone during her career as a physicians relations manager at an international corporate hospital system in Southern California.

“I had made a name for myself in marketing in the area we lived in, and when the opening at the hospital opened up, they approached me,” she said. “They wanted me to work with physicians, and I became the liaison between them and the hospital’s corporate CEO.”

Harrison hid her fight with mental illness because of the stigma and discrimination those diagnosed with mental illness suffered at the time, which only made things worse.

“The corporate director from the East Coast was a bully but the thing was, he thought he was being funny,” she said. “So, you take depression, anxiety, exhaustion and mix it with being attacked. I felt like I was completely failing as a mother, as a wife and in my job.”

Things came to a head while Harrison was driving to a chamber of commerce meeting.

“I was on the executive board, and I started crying in the car,” she said. “I felt like my life was in shambles, and I had to pull over because I was crying so hard.”

After a few minutes, Harrison fell back on her routine of hiding her emotions, cleaned up her face and attended the meeting while wearing one of her biggest smiles.

“I could fake it, because I couldn’t let anyone in my life,” she said. “That’s the scary part, because no one knew.”

About four months after the breakdown, Harrison decided to end her suffering while her husband, Lex, was at work.

“Sometimes people who attempt suicide and survive feel they had make a mistake,” she said. “Kevin Hines , who survived his suicide attempt in 2016 after jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, has said he felt he had made a mistake when he jumped, but while I typed out my note after taking that big overdose, I felt so at peace with the decision.”

The reason was that Harrison felt she couldn’t live with the pain any longer.

“I felt that everyone would be better off without me,” she said. “There wasn’t anything selfish in the decision, because my brain was so hijacked by mental illness that there was no perception or common sense left.”

“Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt” is Parkite Kay Whiting Harrison’s memoir that details her fight with mental illness, her suicide attempt and her road to recovery.

Chapters written from Lex’s point of view add another perspective in “Lived to Tell,” Harrison said.

“I was dead, and he came home from work early, found me and revived me,” she said.

In these chapters, Lex not only remembers what it was like to call 911 and use CPR to revive Harrison. He also recalls what it was like to be questioned as a person of interest by the police before they concluded Harrison did try to take her own life.

Ironically, Harrison ended up in the hospital of her employment. But since she had kept everything so secret, not even her best friends knew she was there because of a suicide attempt, she said.

The first time Harrison wrote about her suicide attempt was spurred by her son, Chase, who, along with his sisters, were adults at the time of the overdose,

“The day I ended up in the hospital, my son, who is a cancer survivor, felt strongly that I would not only live, but I would write about the experience,” she said. “He told me to give him 50 pages, and it took a year and a half to two years to write those 50 pages. It was very difficult, but I think I’ve been very blessed that I didn’t burn it or delete it multiple times.”

While recovering from the attempted suicide, the Harrisons moved to Park City in 2016.

“When we moved here, I thought I would never have to talk about what I had done ever again,” she said. “I had a therapist, and I was in recovery.”

Then Harrison met Ed and Lynne Rutan and Lana and Rob Youngberg, the founders of Connect Summit County , a mental health resource nonprofit.

“Lynne and Ed were very instrumental in me coming out about my attempted suicide, and me writing the book,” she said. “They were my lifeline. If I had the Rutans and Youngbergs or Connect Summit County back then, they would have prevented me from taking my own life.”

The Rutans encouraged Harrison to tell her story to The Park Record.

“We were really nervous that I would get backlash from the community, but I got nothing but kindness, acceptance and gratitude for being someone who would talk about this,” she said.

That support, along with counseling from Park City-based therapist Bobbi Fosburg, helped Harrison decide to write and publish the book.

“As I was going through therapy and keeping journals, I realized how great the healing was the more I wrote and the more I worked with Bobbi,” she said. “As I wrote, I felt as if the heavens had opened.”

Once Harrison decided to publish the book, she looked up some ghostwriters for help because she didn’t like how she wrote the account. Nothing felt right until she met local writer Wendy O’Leary, whom she got to know through Connect Summit County.

“When I told Wendy what I was doing, she told me she was a writer, and it all came together,” Harrison said. “It’s my story, but she has done a beautiful job telling it.”

Harrison is proud that “Lived to Tell” is available to the public.

“One of the important reasons for writing the book is that I want to be that support for someone else who is silently suffering,” she said. “Halfway through writing the book, I knew I couldn’t end with just my story. So section two has 14 chapters that include national health resources. This book is my way of trying to save lives.”