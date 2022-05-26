Parkite forms club to help empty nesters find a new chapter in life

Parkite Karla Olson founded the Empty Nesters Club to to give parents a road map that will help them go through the transition after their children move out of their homes.

Photo by Ben Pieper, Point Productions

Parkite Karla Olson has a lot on her plate.

She is the Park City Chapter president of the teen-volunteer organization Lion’s Heart, but she is also the founder and CEO of the Empty Nester’s Club, which just launched its official website in January.

Theemptynesterclub.com is filled with resources for those on the verge of becoming empty nesters, those who are currently empty nesters or those who will be empty nesters in the upcoming years, Olson said.

The idea and goal of the club, which currently has 1,000 members, is to give parents a road map that will help them go through the transition of not having children at home.

“All of a sudden your kids leave for college or move out, and you’re stuck with this feeling of ‘now what?’” she said. “Sure, grieving is part of it, but I also want people to get excited because they have this chapter of freedom where they can go and do what they want and create a new future.”

To complement the website and goal, Olson is currently writing a book and building a course curriculum that addresses the concept of empty nesters. The book is scheduled to be published next year, and Olson hopes to start the classes, which are divided into three parts and will be held online through the HiHo app this fall.

“We take a week to look back and kind of create our highlight reel of what we have done over the past 18 to 20 years and then we’ll take a week to focus on the present,” she said. “We’ll look at what we believe we want to do.”

Part of that session will identify limiting beliefs such as feeling like it’s too late in life to do something new, according to Olson.

“I think back to my 10-year career in software where I worked with executives and ended at Microsoft,” she said. “I loved what I did. But after 10 years, I feel that I have at least another 10 years ahead of me, and I’m a capable person that can have a second act.”

The third part of the course will cover creating a new future self from an empty canvas, Olson said.

“I’m hoping to empower people,” she said. “I want to help them figure out what their passions and purposes are. Even if they don’t know what they want to do, we’ll ask what comes up in conversations? What are their convictions? And what are they compassionate about? Then I give them ways to make a roadmap.”

The idea for the Empty Nesters Club came to Olson as she thought of her family situation. She has a 21-year-old daughter who is already out of the house studying fashion in London, and her middle daughter will soon be graduating high school.

“I also have another daughter who will be a sophomore next year, so when my middle daughter leaves, it will be the first time that I’ve had to focus on only one child in 20 years,” Olson said. “While I feel like I’m coming up for air, I’m looking around asking, ‘Who am I?’ ‘What do I like?’ and ‘What are my passions?’ And I know that I’m not the only one who feels that.”

In addition to the website, Olson has started a Facebook community and an Empty Nesters Instagram account.

“After the book and course gets published, we’ll set up local chapters wherever people resonate,” she said. “I’m also trying to think of a new term to replace Empty Nester, because I want to flip society’s view about empty nesting. I feel the term Empty Nesters can be such a lacking term. It’s as if once my home is empty of children it has no value, but that’s not the case.”