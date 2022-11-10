Parkite revs up a GoFundMe campaign to help longtime local taxi driver

A GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign has been set up by Grace Clothiers owner Laura Montecot-Fruth to benefit longtime local taxi driver Chuck Lingle, whose health has taken a downward turn.

Courtesy of Laura Montecot-Fruth

For the past 25 years or so, Park City resident Chuck Lingle has helped other Parkites get home safely after a night on the town.

He worked the graveyard shift, and restaurant and bar owners would give his taxi service a call when one or more of their customers and guests had overindulged their libations.

Unfortunately, Lingle’s health in the past few months has taken a downward turn, said Laura Montecot-Fruth, who, along with her husband, William Fruth, owns Grace Clothiers .

“He had two strokes in July, and he ended up losing his peripheral sight,” she said. “So now, after driving taxis for 25 years, he can’t do that anymore. So he doesn’t have any income to sustain himself and his wife.”

He enjoyed getting friends to and from Main Street and opted for the ‘graveyard shifts’ to see clients safely home…” Laura Montecot-Fruth, Grace Clothiers owner

Lingle’s wife, Rosie, works as an attendant at Diamond Parking in the Town Lift Garage, but her income isn’t enough to cover his medical bills, rent and other obligations, so Montecot-Fruth has set up a GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign to help the couple make ends meet.

“I want to help him get some funds so they don’t have to stress,” she said. “I set a goal for $10,000. It’s modest, but it will help them to pay their rent so they can stay in Park City.”

Montecot-Fruth has known the Lingles for years, and she met Chuck while she worked in the restaurant business before she opened her clothing boutique.

“While working in the hospitality profession, we knew the good people we could call if one of our customers and guests were too drunk to drive home,” she said. “He was the one who waited for them outside the No Name Saloon , 350 Main , all of those bars and restaurants on Main Street.”

Montecot-Fruth felt now was the right time to set up the GoFundMe campaign, because the town is currently preparing for the holidays.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, a time for giving, all I ask is for people in the community to reach into their pockets and give a few dollars to a person who is in need,” she said.

Fundraising has been a recent passion for Montecot-Fruth in the past few months. She and her husband hosted a fundraiser out of their store and raised over $5,200 for the World Central Kitchen , which served food for Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homes after the Russian invasion in April. They did this by giving custom-designed T-shirts to anyone who donates $20 to $30.

Montecot-Fruth wants the public to know that Lingles didn’t want to ask people for help.

“They are a nice and older couple, and they didn’t want to bother anyone,” she said. “So, I felt that we all could help, because he has helped so many people.”

Lingle was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was raised by his parents in Los Angeles.

His father, Charles, was an engineer who helped build the second-stage Saturn S5 rocket that would go to the moon, according to Montecot-Fruth.

In 1979, Lingle moved to Salt Lake City and drove trucks for Budweiser and Pepsi. In 1999, after a divorce, he moved to Park City where he drove for Day Trips taxi for three years before deciding to drive his own service, she said.

Although his taxi didn’t have a name, Lingle was always seen parked outside of the No Name Saloon and 350 Main.

“He enjoyed getting friends to and from Main Street and opted for the ‘graveyard shifts’ to see clients safely home or to parties around Park City,” Montecot-Fruth said. “His message to all was ‘Good Day’ whether they were coming or going and he was loved and trusted by his riders for many years.”

Lingle married Rosie at Miners Hospital after moving to Park City, and Montecot-Fruth hopes the local residents will be able to help in some way.

“I have faith in the generosity of this town and know, together, we can aid the Lingles in this endeavor,” she said “Any denomination is appreciated.”