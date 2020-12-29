Parkites can support Park City Lacrosse by participating in Christmas tree pickup

Park City Lacrosse athletes flex their muscles during last year's Christmas Tree pick up. For the past 15 years, Park City Lacrosse has used the event as a fundraiser to help offset participation costs of the sport.

Courtesy of Park City Lacrosse

Old Christmas trees have a lot of value.

In addition to serving as fire kindling, they have been used to raise money in an eco-friendly way for Park City Lacrosse’s youth and high school programs, said Greg Bauer, who has managed the annual Park City Lacrosse Christmas tree pickup that will run this year on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2 and 3, and again Jan. 9 and 10.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, because we try to not bother people throughout the year, so this is the big one,” Bauer said.

People can register and schedule a tree pickup by visiting parkcitylacrosse.org. The cost to pick up an average-sized tree is a $35 donation, and $50 for a bigger tree, and the costs are tax deductible, according to Bauer.

“Once you register, you will get a receipt emailed to you,” he said.

The funding helps support Park City Lacrosse’s programs, Bauer said.

“It will offset the cost of the sport that includes fields, balls, equipment, coaches and referees,” he said.

Park City Lacrosse, which benefits from donations through the annual Christmas Tree pick up, is scheduled to start next spring with COVID-19 protocols in place. The funds raised through the pick up help pay in part for field time and equipment.

Park Record file photo

Next year’s season starts in February for the high school students and in March for youths in kindergarten through eighth grade, Bauer said.

“There will be some obvious changes due to COVID-19, but people can check the website for any new developments,” he said.

Once people schedule a pickup, they need to put the tree out in front of their homes by 9 a.m. the Saturday of the chosen weekend.

“They will be picked up within a window between 9 a.m. Saturdays to 6 p.m. Sundays,” Bauer said. “We give the drivers the leeway to do whatever works, because sometimes bad weather will roll in. If you tell people you will pick up a tree at a specific time, it may not be feasible, and we don’t want to leave people hanging.”

All trees need to be prepped for the pickup.

“We ask people to strip off any holiday decor, including ornaments and garland,” Bauer said. “We aren’t able to pull lights and tinsel off. We just pick them up.”

All the trees will be recycled, and some will be utilized by the Swaner EcoCenter on some of the restoration projects on its 1,200-acre preserve, he said.

The annual Xmas tree pickup has grown over the past 15 years, according to Bauer. (See accompanying list of participating neighborhoods).

“Last year we picked up 440 trees, and we’re expecting around the same amount this year,” Bauer said.

Park City Lacrosse annual Christmas tree pickup When: Jan. 2-3 and Jan. 9-10 Cost: $35 per tree; $50 per large tree Web: parkcitylacrosse.org