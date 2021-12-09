Parkite’s new book ‘The Mudbug and the Winged Creature’ was inspired by a funeral service nearly 40 years ago

"The Mudbug and the Winged Creature" is Park City-based author Pam Carlquist's new book. She was inspired to write the book, which retells the tale about a larvae turning into a dragonfly, after a friend told her about his experience at a funeral 40 years ago.

Courtesy of Pam Carlquist

Park City-based author Pam Carlquist has been working on her new novella, “The Mudbug and the Winged Creature,” for nearly 40 years.

“When I was in my late 20s, a good friend of mine told me about a funeral he attended for two young siblings who had been tragically killed in an auto-pedestrian accident,” Carlquist said. “He came home from the service in awe, because the parents, who were devastated by the incident, created a beautiful memorial service that was a total celebration of life.”

The parents expressed their gratitude for the short, but happy time that they had been able to share with their children, and the presiding pastor told a metaphoric story about a water bug that eventually changed into a dragonfly, she said.

“The pastor talked about the bug’s transformation from being a creature that was just plodding around on the earth to something that would eventually be able to fly free,” Carlquist said. That story touched Carlquist so much that she rewrote it several years later for her cousin who had lost a child through a long illness.

“Before I wrote it down, I hunted through bookstores and libraries, trying to find this story, because I thought it would help my cousin,” she said. “I couldn’t find it, so I wrote what I could best remember about this story down. I sent it off to her.”

At that time, Carlquist taught English at Park City High School and used the story in a program she developed called Motivational Magic.

“We would use the story in a couple of exercises, and I had several students tell me that I needed to turn the story into a real book,” she said. “I thought about that for years, and eventually decided to do it.”

Carlquist recruited her friend, photographer David Anderson, to take some photos for the book.

“I decided to put it aside, because I was inexperienced and not good enough to work with Photoshop as I wanted to be,” she said.

For years, Carlquist thought about the book and hired a graphic artist to help her with the cover and interior formatting.

“I eventually learned how to do Photoshop and took the project on myself, because of the very nature of this photo book, unless I wanted to pay a fortune for these services, I would have to learn to do most everything myself,” she said. “So I began, pausing frequently to watch tutorials and calling Photoshop and computer programming experts whenever I was completely stuck — which was often — generally stretching my creative abilities to their limits.”

Throughout the process, Carlquist went back to the manuscript for edits and rewrites.

“When I had first written it down, it was just a story, but little by little, when I was embellishing it, the words flowed out like poetry,” she said. “I wrote it for adults, but it’s for people of all ages, and it felt like it was just waiting to be written.”

In 2016, while doing one of her “millions of rewrites,” Carlquist found a number of short stories, booklets and poems about the mudbug and dragonfly transformation myth.

“I don’t know who first came up with the story, but it has been adapted by several people,” she said. “As I’ve been doing my research, I have found, as far as I can tell, mine to be more expansive.”

While writing "The Mudbug and the Winged Creature" author Pam Carlquist took it upon herself to watch tutorials and call Photoshop and computer programming experts, because she wanted to self-publish the book.

Courtesy of Pam Carlquist

“The Mudbug and the Winged Creature” isn’t Carlquist’s first book. In 2013, she published a memoir, “Moving with God Past the Pain of Divorce, Death or Any Parting of Lives Once Joined,” a collection of letters she wrote to God during her divorce.

Carlquist’s experience publishing that book influenced the way she would approach her new book.

After sending her manuscript to publishers, Carlquist was offered a couple of contracts.

“I turned them down, because I wanted to do things my way, because it was such a personal book,” she said. “For this book, I also self-published, because I wanted to do it my way. I do think I will send it off to publishers to see what happens, though.”

Right now, Carlquist is happy that her perseverance with the new book has paid off, and at 72, she is proud of seeing her labors come to fruition.

“All of these challenges seemed daunting, at times, and I spent many sleepless nights wrestling with the fear that I just didn’t have what it would take to accomplish my dream,” she said. “I think we find our truest and best selves only when we follow our heart longings. And I did that with this book, just as the mudbug did in the book. Sometimes we have to leave the security of the familiar and descend into the unknowns.”