Parkites reflect on 2022 with a taste of ‘Soylent Green’

‘2022: It Could Have Been Worse’ Featuring a Free Screening of ‘Soylent Green’

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch will host ‘2022: It Could Have Been Worse’ featuring a free screening of ‘Soylent Green’ on Dec. 29. The screening will be followed by a Q and A with Rick Brough, KPCW reporter emeritus, and Library Assistant Destiny Grose.

Courtesy of The Summit County Library

The year 2022 could have been worse.

That’s what Parkite Rick Brough and Summit County Library Assistant Destiny Grose want to convey with a free screening of Richard Fleischer’s science-fiction classic “Soylent Green” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Kimball Junction Branch .

The film, released in 1973, stars Charlton Heston as a cop investigating a murder in the year 2022, and addresses issues such as overpopulation, pollution, human rights, class division and food shortage. And while “Soylent Green” didn’t quite predict what 2022 would actually be like, the themes it touches on are pertinent to today, said Brough, KPCW reporter emeritus.

“Today, we are seeing the effects of pollution, authoritarianism and the social divide between the rich and the poor,” he said. “Also, at that time the feminist movement was about three or four years old, and the film touches, literally, how women were treated as objects.”

The idea for the Summit County Library to host a “Soylent Green” screening came from Brough, said Grose.

“He comes to the library and likes to go through our Binge Bundles we put together,” she said.

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch offers film Binge Bundles for check out. These packages include three movies that are connected to a certain theme, microwave popcorn and a Kanopy streaming suggestion.

Photo by Destiny Grose

Binge Bundles are a curated collection of three movies that follow a theme and include free microwave popcorn. Themes include Sundance , movies about space, movies inspired by music and more, according to Grose.

“I’ll put in one popular movie, and a sleeper that people may not have seen, and then sometimes I’ll put in a foreign film,” she said.

Library cardholders can check out the bundles and then rate them according to how much they liked the movies, Grose said.

“The bundles also include a suggested movie that is available on the Kanopy streaming service, because when you get a library card, you can stream 10 free Kanopy movies each month,” she said.

Brough had been going through the Binge Bundles and thought about putting together one with what he calls “dark science fiction.”

“I was watching some of these films, what I call dark science fiction, from the early 1970s and late 1960s, and I realized that ‘Soylent Green’ was set in 2022,” he said. “So, I got this seed of an idea. I thought what better way to say farewell to 2022 than to show ‘Soylent Green’ and say, ‘Be grateful, because it could have been more of a s— storm’ than what it is now.”

Summit County Library Director liked the idea and decided to schedule a screening, and that’s when Grose got on board.

“I got to thinking that I haven’t seen ‘Soylent Green’ since the 1980s, when I saw it in a cinema club while I was living in Stockholm,” she said.

The thing that sticks out in Grose’s mind is how the film started.

“I do remember how it begins with a montage and then gets super industrial,” she said. “If I remember correctly, people were wearing masks because of pollution, and not because of sickness.”

Grose also remembers talking with her friends who watched the movie with her.

“I had to tell the people in the club that America at that time wasn’t like what we just watched,” she said. “But strangely enough, we’re kind of like that now.”

“Soylent Green” is loosely based on the 1966 book “Make Room! Make Room!” by Harry Harrison, and Heston had been a popular actor in the dark science-fiction genre during the late 1960s and early 1970s, Brough said.

He was in Boris Sagal’s 1971 thriller “The Omega Man,” which was based on Richard Matheson’s novel, “I Am Legend,” and he was in Franklin J. Schaffner’s 1968 classic, “Planet of the Apes,” which is based on a book by Pierre Boulle.

“Planet of the Apes” features the classic twist where Heston’s character realizes he has been on Earth throughout his whole ordeal in the book, Brough said.

“I think the twist and discovery scene in ‘Soylent Green’ was an attempt to make Charlton Heston deliver a similar line he did when he discovered the twist in ‘Planet of the Apes,’’ he said with a laugh.

Brough also enjoys the supporting cast — Joseph Cotton, Chuck Connors and Edward G. Robinson.

“It was Robinson’s last role,” he said. “Wikipedia reports that he passed away less than two weeks later after finishing the role.”

On a bigger picture, Brough is also interested in how these types of films that were made back then tried to predict the future.

“While they were set in the future, it seemed like it really was a very distant future,” he said. “But then we catch up to whatever years that are in those stories, and while our reality is different. While these old dystopian movies predicted calamities that did not happen, We found ourselves experiencing new ones that we never saw coming.”

Brough and Gose hope to engage the audience in a Q and A following the screening.

“It depends on how much the audience wants to talk, but I hope we can be a little serious and have a little fun,” Brough said.