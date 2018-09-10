Parkites Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham head east with the Gipsy Kings

Park City musical duo Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham are, in the words of Black Sabbath, going through changes.

Park88 (The couple's new stage name after going by Rich and Lisa) is leaving to tour with renowned flamenco and salsa band the Gipsy Kings on Sept. 13 at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"We'll be living on the bus with them for three weeks," Wyman said during a joint interview with Needham. The two are married.

The tour will include stops at the Ravinia Festival in Cincinnati, Place de Arts in Montreal and the Beacon Theatre in New York.

The new name is a nod to Park City and the number of keys on a piano. While Wyman and Needham have performed together on occasion, Park88 is the couple's commitment to perform together, they said.

"Lisa and I have been together for nearly 30 years, and she's always sang on my albums, and she has sung at my shows and sometimes I'll back her up on piano," said Wyman. "So we decided to do something more as a duo."

Three years ago, the two began their yearly performances on the roof of The Boneyard.

"It became such a hit that they started presenting live music on the roof since then," Wyman said.

The performers landed the tour through their friend Jonathan McHugh, the president of Song Stew, a management company in Los Angeles.

"We called him up four months ago for some advice a few months ago when we released the video for our song 'Soul Like a Flower,'" Needham said. "We asked if there was anyone we could work with to promote the video."

After a back and forth, McHugh told the couple that they were scheduled for the tour.

"We learned about the tour in June, but had to keep it quiet for a while until things were solidified," Wyman said.

Park88 is ready for the next step in their musical career.

Wyman, a 10-time ASCAP award winner, has made a name for himself throughout the years as a solo artist who has performed with the likes of Eddie Van Halen and producer Andy Johns.

Needham, the former owner of Park City Yoga Studio, is a singer-songwriter who has worked with the Egyptian Theatre and the Utah Symphony.

The tour, Wyman said, came at the right time for Park88 because they just released "The Fearlessness," an EP, along with a music video for the album's title track.

Bryce Johnson, who has created music videos for Alex Boye, Marie Osmond and Charlie Jenkins and Robyn Cage, shot the video.

"The video for 'The Fearlessness' is so cinematic because of the way Bryce shot it with his drones," Wyman said. "Bryce has an amazing eye."

Park88 filmed the bulk of the video at the Church of Dirt, a popular wedding location at Guardsman Pass, Needham said.

"It was only a few yards from where we got married 25 years ago," she said.

The shoot took half a day, starting at the couple's home.

"We loaded our grand piano onto the back of a truck and filmed 10 cars driving up Main Street up Marsac to Guardsman," Wyman said. "Once we got to the top, we had everyone lift the piano out of the truck while Bryce continued to film."

Wyman's band — guitarist Terence Hansen, drummer Eric Munoz and bassist Rehan Jacob — joined the couple for the video shoot.

"Bryce filmed us all performing up there as the sun was setting," Needham said. "It was gorgeous."

And while the duo will be performing in concert halls far from the Wasatch this month, Needham can't wait to play the Boneyard again.

"We love playing there," she said. "It's a great place for us."

For more information, visit Park88's Facebook page or their website at http://www.park88music.com.