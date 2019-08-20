Parkland shooting survivors coming to Park City

Park City Institute presents An Evening with Parkland, Florida, school-shooting survivors and activists, David Hogg and Jaclyn Corin, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

The evening begins at 7:30 p.m.

Hogg and Corin are survivors of the largest high school shooting in American history, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.

After losing friends, classmates and teachers, the students were mobilized into action, lobbying state government officials, and planning March For Our Lives—now one of the world’s largest youth-led movements.

David Hogg and Jaclyn Corin have endured the unimaginable. Yet they have turned tragedy into a deeply-felt need for activism…” Teri Orr, Park City Instituteexecutive director

“We are grateful for an anonymous family, who felt this was a critical conversation for our community, at this time,” said PCI Executive Director, Teri Orr. “David Hogg and Jaclyn Corin have endured the unimaginable. Yet they have turned tragedy into a deeply-felt need for activism. Hogg and Corin are at the center of a conversation about gun control, about safety and about the well-being of children and families in this country. Both are juggling their critical activism work, with course loads at Harvard University, where they are both enrolled. We are fortunate to be able to present them, on our stage.”

March For Our Lives mobilized more than 2 million people in 900 marches around the country, just five weeks after the shooting in Parkland.

The attendance of 800,000 people at the Washington, D.C. march, made it one of the largest demonstrations in the nation’s history.

Hogg and Corin have since become two prominent voices in the conversation about gun violence, civil rights, and social justice.

Hogg is one of the most compelling voices of his generation.

His call to “get over politics and get something done,” challenges Americans to stand up, speak out, and work to elect morally just leaders, regardless of party affiliation.

Corin mobilized 100 of her classmates — in less than a week after the shooting — to travel 900 miles on a lobbying trip to their state capitol.

She became a leading organizer of the March For Our Lives.

She has continued her activism by working with student leaders, nationwide, to create more March For Our Lives chapters, fighting against gun violence, and advocating for all types of social justice.

Ticket prices for An Evening with David Hogg and Jaclyn Corin start at $29.

Students in Summit County schools may purchase tickets for $5.00. Teachers and staff at Summit County schools, may purchase 2-4-1 tickets.

Tickets will go on sale to Members of the Park City Institute, on Wednesday Aug. 21, in person at the box office, 1750 Kearns Blvd., or by phone 435-655-3114.

To renew or purchase a membership, visit parkcityinstitute.org/membership.

Public and online sale (parkcityinstitute.org) begins Friday Aug. 23.

The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and at noon on show days.

For information, about Daivd Hogg and Jaclyn Corin, visit parkcityinstittue.org.