PC Talks kicks off with ‘Women’s Night Out’

PC Talks: ‘Women’s Night Out’ with Terry Sidford

6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28

Rockwell Room, 268 Main St.

$50 in advance and $75 at the door

bit.ly/terrysidford or oprockwell.com

Park City-based author, speaker and life coach Terry Sidford is on a mission to empower women.

To help with that task, Sidford will give a presentation called “Discover Your Courage, Share It With the World,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Rockwell Room, 268 Main St.

The evening, dubbed “PC Talks: Women’s Night Out,” will also feature live music performed by singer and songwriter Shannon Runyon, appetizers and specialty drinks. Attendees must be 21 or older.

“It’s about women and courage and how to face adversity,” Sidford said. “I will give the keynote speech, and will hand out swag bags to all the attendees.”

Swag items include lasers that remove facial hair, T-shirts and passes to pilates and yoga classes.

Sidford got the idea for the presentation after publishing her 2015 book, “One Hundred Hearts,” which is about courageous women.

She had sent questionnaires to 100 women and asked them to tell her about the moments in life when they acted on courage to write the book.

As the questionnaires returned, Sidford noticed that many of the women said they didn’t think what they did was courageous.

“They said they all faced these moments because they had no choice,” she said.

Sidford decided then to prepare a talk about women and courage, and she gave her first TEDx Talk last year in Twin Falls, Idaho.

“I loved it,” she said. “I have never felt so alive in my life, and I think this is the one thing that I will use to make a difference in the world.”

While she prepared for the talk, Sidford knew she had to find a place to practice, so she contacted Scott Thompson, owner of the O.P. Rockwell venue on Main Street.(See accompanying story).

He had just opened up a new space above the club called the Rockwell Room.

“Scott allowed me to invite a group of people to talk in front of, and that was huge for me,” Sidford said. “He just did it because he wanted to support the talk and the women in the community.”

The practice presentation did more than just give Sidford a place to speak. It opened an opportunity for her to partner with Thompson to host more events.

I think this is the one thing that I will use to make a difference in the world. Terry Sidford, PC Talks founder

Sidford — along with her friend Karla Olson, who she connected with Sidford through a monthly meeting group called Women of Courage — met with Thompson and began to plan the next step.

“It was interesting because Terry had her own pod of people, I had mine, and Scott had his,” Olson said. “And as we began talking, we realized we all had so many ideas about community, making a difference and connecting people.”

Sidford and Olson, who are also the hosts of PCTV’s Park City Pulse program, said their plan for PC Talks is to host different types of speakers, comedy acts and live music at a more elevated level than a regular club show.

“The audiences will be smaller and more intimate, and I think that will make a bigger impact on the attendees,” Sidford said.