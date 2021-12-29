PCMR prepares an all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration at Canyons Village

Fireworks will be part of Park City Mountain Resort's New Year's Eve celebration at Canyons Village.

Courtesy of Park City Mountain Resort

Park City’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to an in-person celebration at Park City Mountain Resort’s Canyons Village.

Jessica Miller, the resort’s senior manager of communications, said the resort is looking forward to throwing the party after COVID-19 scuttled last year’s celebration.

“We are so excited to ring in the New Year together again this year with the return of our annual celebration at Canyons Village,” Miller said via email. “This is always one of our favorite events of the year and it feels even more special this season. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the mountain for some outdoor fun, live music, fireworks and good cheer for the year ahead.”

The festivities will begin at 3 p.m. with tunes spun by DJ Velvet, who will be followed by a live performance by the Coverdogs at 5:30 p.m., according to Miller.

“Fireworks are scheduled to go off at 7:30 p.m. and resort staff will provide complimentary cookies and hot cocoa while supplies last, she said.

“We will be celebrating the New Year après-ski style,” she said. “It’s the perfect way to cap off your day on the slopes.”

In addition, the village’s shops and restaurants, including the Umbrella Bar, will be open during the event, Miller said.

“We hope we’ll see a good dance party in front of the stage as the Coverdogs play some of their favorite hits,” she said.

All of the Canyons Village New Year’s Eve offerings are free and family friendly, which means an early night so children won’t get too tired, Miller said.

“Activities will wrap up around 8 p.m. so you don’ t have to stay up until Midnight to celebrate with us,” she said. “We (also) encourage everyone to dress warm and in layers and come ready to dance and celebrate.”

New Year’s Eve at Canyons Village When: 3-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 Cost: Free Web: parkcitymountain.com