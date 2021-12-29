PCMR prepares an all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration at Canyons Village
Live music and fireworks on tap for the evening
Park City’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to an in-person celebration at Park City Mountain Resort’s Canyons Village.
Jessica Miller, the resort’s senior manager of communications, said the resort is looking forward to throwing the party after COVID-19 scuttled last year’s celebration.
“We are so excited to ring in the New Year together again this year with the return of our annual celebration at Canyons Village,” Miller said via email. “This is always one of our favorite events of the year and it feels even more special this season. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the mountain for some outdoor fun, live music, fireworks and good cheer for the year ahead.”
The festivities will begin at 3 p.m. with tunes spun by DJ Velvet, who will be followed by a live performance by the Coverdogs at 5:30 p.m., according to Miller.
“Fireworks are scheduled to go off at 7:30 p.m. and resort staff will provide complimentary cookies and hot cocoa while supplies last, she said.
“We will be celebrating the New Year après-ski style,” she said. “It’s the perfect way to cap off your day on the slopes.”
In addition, the village’s shops and restaurants, including the Umbrella Bar, will be open during the event, Miller said.
“We hope we’ll see a good dance party in front of the stage as the Coverdogs play some of their favorite hits,” she said.
All of the Canyons Village New Year’s Eve offerings are free and family friendly, which means an early night so children won’t get too tired, Miller said.
“Activities will wrap up around 8 p.m. so you don’ t have to stay up until Midnight to celebrate with us,” she said. “We (also) encourage everyone to dress warm and in layers and come ready to dance and celebrate.”
When: 3-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31
Cost: Free
Web: parkcitymountain.com
Robert Bartko’s George Michael Reborn will perform New Year’s Eve at O.P. Rockwell. | Courtesy of Robert Bartko
In addition to the Canyons Village celebration, here are a few other local events that will take place on New Year’s Eve.
• The Drifters, 8 p.m., the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. (all ages). — Doo Wop pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is known for the hits “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment” and “There Goes My Baby.” For ticket information, visit parkcityshows.com.
• George Michael Reborn, A Tribute to Wham! and George Michael, with Robert Bartko, 8 p.m., O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main St. (ages 21 and older). Heber resident Robert Bartko has taken this tribute show, which includes Wham! and George Michael hits, across the country. For ticket information, visit oprockwell.com and georgemichaelreborn.com.
• Michelle Moonshine Trio, 7:30 p.m., the Silver Star Cafe, 1825 Three Kings Drive. For information, visit thesilverstarcafe.com.
• Noon Year’s Eve, 11 a.m., Kimball Art Center, 1251 Kearns Blvd. — Noon Year’s Eve is a fun and creative way for the littles to ring in the New Year at a kid-appropriate time. The activity will include creating a party hat and confetti popper, participating in a gratitude garland, working with clay, free music and noise makers, a photo booth and juice and snacks. For information, visit kimballartcenter.org.
• Park City Gallery Association New Year’s Eve gallery stroll, 6-9 p.m., Main Street (all ages). The public will get the chance to meet local, national and international artists, gallery owners and other art lovers during the evening. For information, visit parkcitygalleryassociation.com/gallery-strolls.
• Daniel Torriente Trio and Rage Against the Supremes, 7 p.m., The Spur Bar and Grill, 352 Main St. For information, visit thespurbarandgrill.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PCMR prepares an all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration at Canyons Village
Park City Mountain Resort celebrates New Year’s Eve at Canyons Village.