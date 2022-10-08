Peace House invites the community to Be the Light in raising awareness of domestic violence

Peace House will remember Leisa Mukai, the nonprofit’s former director of prevention and education who passed away in April from injuries sustained in a car accident, after Sunday’s Be the Light March on Main Street.

Courtesy of Peace House

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Peace House invites the community to its Be the Light March on Main Street on Sunday.

The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and includes a hike up and down the street and a memorial for Leisa Mukai, the anti-domestic violence nonprofit’s former director of prevention and education, said Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff.

“We will meet at Town Lift Plaza for a presentation before walking up the street and turning around to walk down,” she said. “We will march in solidarity toward recognizing and ending interpersonal violence within our community, and we are excited to host the Be the Light March for the second year in a row.”

The march is designed to engage the community and show solidarity and unity for domestic-violence survivors while also raising awareness of the resources and support that are available in the community, according to Wyckoff.

“We also want to recognize that we can all do our part to end violence and abuse,” she said.

Advance registration, which is free, is appreciated but not required, Wyckoff said.

“It will help us understand how many people will join us, so we can make sure we’ll have signs for people to carry,” she said. “But if people decide at the last minute to join in, we will welcome them.”

Luminaries will be placed along the route. The public can purchase a luminary in honor of individuals who have been affected by interpersonal violence and abuse, Wyckoff said. “The message is you can be the light in the life of somebody experiencing domestic violence and abuse,” she said.

An inspirational program that will include short presentations by Park City Council member Tana Toly, Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson and Yuri Jenson, the chair of the Wasatch Latino Coalition , will precede the march, Wyckoff said.

“I will also say some words of welcome to everyone at the beginning of the program,” she said.

Domestic violence and abuse is a public safety and public health issue, according to Wyckoff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found one in three women in Utah will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. One in four men will also experience domestic violence in his lifetime, she said.

“We have higher rates of domestic violence in our state compared to the national average,” Wyckoff said. “Nationally the statistic is one in four women.”

Peace House’s own internal data shows significant increases in people reaching out for support and services, according to Wyckoff.

“Last year we served 50 more survivors than the year before, and the number of nights of safety we provided in the emergency shelter increased by 2,000 nights in one year,” she said. “Between our two residential programs emergency shelter and transitional housing, over 10,000 of nights of safety were provided on campus. This is an increase of 110% from the previous year and a historic number of nights of safety in Peace House history.”

While Peace House is serving more people, staff and administrators can see the complexities and dangers these situations present for those who are experiencing and fleeing domestic violence, Wyckoff said.

“There is a high risk of them being murdered by their partners,” she said.

Still, the results that show an increase inthe need for longer-term support and services isn’t disheartening to Wyckoff.

“I see it this way,” she said. “Because of the support from our community, we have raised the conversions and consciousness of this issue in our community, and I think those increased numbers tell us that more people are getting connected to the help they need.”

After the Be the Light March wraps up, Peace House invites people to gather at Kimball Terrace to remember Leisa Mukai, the nonprofit’s former director of prevention and education.

Mukai, who left her position at Peace House in January to join her husband in running a micro resort in Mexico, died in April from injuries she sustained in a car accident.

“Leisa had a tremendous impact in that role working with community partners and the schools,” Wyckoff said. “I still get emotional when I think of how her life was cut short, because she was such a powerful advocate in our community for the work we do. Leisa was a person who advocated for humans. She had a genuine interest in the well-being of others.”

The memorial will include talks by Wyckoff, Mary Christa Smith, director of Communities that Care , Park City High School social studies teacher Jessica Lanoue, who worked with Mukai to set up the End Violence Now social justice club at the Park City High School, and Emma Zevallos, Peace House’s new director of prevention and education.

“Two of Leisa’s sisters will also join us,” Wyckoff said. “The sister that will speak is Tamara Gordon, and her other sister is Shannon Ware. So it will be a nice program to remember Leisa and what she meant to the community.”