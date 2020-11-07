Peace House invites the public to ‘Bling It On’ for virtual fundraiser

Peace House’s annual Bling Fling fundraiser has been rechristened as the Bling It On for Peace House Auction and Sale and moved to a virtual event this year.

Park Record file photo

What: Bling It On for Peace House Auction and Sale When: 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 Where: handbid.com Web: peacehouse.org

Although COVID-19 has put the kibosh on Peace House’s Bling Fling fundraiser, the anti-domestic violence nonprofit has responded with an online event.

The Bling It On for Peace House auction and sale is set to run from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, through 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, through the downloadable Handbid app.

Bidders can preview the items now by downloading the app and typing in “Bling It On,” which will take them to the auction site, said Sally Tauber, Peace House director of development and marketing.

“When they preview the items, they should also register for the auction, and they will receive a notification when the auction opens,” Tauber said.

If bidders have trouble previewing the items, they can call 435-658-4739 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance, she said.

The money raised from the sale and auction will benefit Peace House’s programs that help survivors of domestic violence, Tauber said.

Those programs include shelter, transitional housing, clinical therapy, advocacy and presentations and educational awareness, she said.

“Right now, because of COVID, our support line calls are up more than 50%, because there is more need for our services during this difficult time,” Tauber said.

For the past few weeks, Bling It On for Peace House’s chairwoman Nancy Tosti has been busy categorizing and organizing the items.

“The auction items are very different from what we’ve done in the past with the Bling Fling sale, and we have several getaways that can all be driven to from the Park City area,” Tosti said.

One of the excursions is a vacation package in Sun Valley, Idaho, that includes a two-night reservation, four one-day lift tickets and a $100 gift certificate to the Pioneer Saloon and Restaurant, she said.

Another getaway is a horse-riding party for four children hosted by Katherine Scott, a competitive equestrian and co-owner of the Avalanche Ranch in Oakley, Tosti said.

“We also have many works of art that have been donated by local galleries or local artists,” she said.

Photographer Bret Webster, owner of Bret Webster Images Gallery on Main Street, donated four of his works, she said.

“One piece is called ‘Park City Fireworks,’” Tosti said. “It is a scene from the 50th anniversary winter in Park City that is a straight shot up Main Street with fireworks.”

In addition to the getaways and art, the auction will include jewelry, luggage and designer handbags, including an eco-friendly bag designed by Italian designer Antonello Tedde.

“He is now working out of London, and all of his fabric is handwoven and regenerated cotton found around Italy,” Tosti said.

Apart from the auction items are the sale items, which feature more jewelry, handbags and accessories.

“We have handbags from Dooney & Bourke, Coach and many more, and Autumn Cashmere donated some hats and gloves,” Tosti said.

Tosti feels a heap of gratitude to those who donated items for the auction and sale, especially because they did it during the pandemic, which has brought financial stress on many people.

“We really did not know whether or not there would be donations to be had, or if we would be able to bring in the funds this year. because we didn’t know if anyone would be in a position to donate,” she said. “We found out that was not the case, because we have had an exuberant outpouring of donations from the community. We’re very happy and grateful.”