Peace House welcomes Rachel Louise Snyder as a keynote speaker￼

Peace House Spring Luncheon Fundraiser with Rachel Louise Snyder When: 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 4

Where: Promontory Double Deer, 8417 N Ranch Club Trail

Web: peacehouse.org/event/spring-luncheon

Rachel Louise Snyder, author of the 2019 book “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know about Domestic Violence Can Kill Us,” will be this year’s keynote speaker at Peace House’s annual luncheon fundraiser.

Photo by Don Rutledge

Peace House will reveal “No More Secrets: The Truth About Domestic Violence,” the theme of its annual spring luncheon fundraiser on Thursday May 4.

Registration is now open for the event, featuring a keynote address by award-winning journalist Rachel Louise Snyder , author of the 2019 book “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know about Domestic Violence Can Kill Us,” which was named Esquire’s and New York Times’ book of the year, said Sally Tauber, Peace House director of development.

“We have a few seats left, but we are going to start a waiting list,” she said.

In “No Visible Bruises,” Snyder relays stories of domestic violence victims and perpetrators, and cites law enforcement officers and reform movements from around the country to shed light on what she calls “private violence” and what it will take to address the issue and its ramifications on society, Tauber said.

Domestic violence is always a deep topic, but we at Peace House are always looking for the bright spots and wins…” Sally Tauber, Peace House director of development

“We’ve been wanting to have Rachel come speak to us for some time,” she said. “We are excited to have her, and it’s an honor for us to hear her speak. Domestic violence is always a deep topic, but we at Peace House are always looking for the bright spots and wins. This book helps us how we can become champions to see change.”

The luncheon will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the Promontory Double Deer , 8417 N Ranch Club Trail.

“This is our second year there, and it’s a beautiful place,” Tauber said. “Promontory has been so supportive. The food and service is amazing.”

Attendees will be greeted with live music performed by world-renowned and Park City-based singer and songwriter Rich Wyman as they mingle and mix during an opening reception at 10:45 a.m., according to Tauber.

“Everyone will be able to enjoy orange juice or mimosas before they sit down for lunch,” she said. “And during the lunch, our Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff will give a short greeting, and Rachel will be introduced by our emcee, Jenny Hardman.”

Rachel Louise Snyder’s 2019 book “No Visible Bruises” relays stories of domestic violence victims and perpetrators, and cites law enforcement officers and reform movements from around the country to shed light on what she calls “private violence.”

Courtesy of Bloomsbury

The luncheon also serves as a fundraiser for Peace House programming that includes emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, victim advocacy and other services, Tauber said.

“Our goal is to raise $350,000,” she said. “This has been a tough year for us, and support has not been the same as it has in the past.”

A matching grant of $100,000 from the Marriott Daughters Foundation and an anonymous donor will also help Peace House reach the fundraising goal, according to Tauber

“Even if people can’t attend the luncheon but want to donate, they can do that through the Peace House website (peacenhouse.org).” she said.

Donors can also mail checks to the community office, 700 Round Valley Drive, #115, Park City, UT 84060 or call 435-658-4739, Tauber said.

“Raising money to support our mission is the biggest goal of the event, but there is also a huge educational component,” she said. “Education makes such a difference. It’s the No. 1 way to make change. And we’re happy to share this with the community.”