Peace House will host a 25th anniversary celebration

Teddy bears line a window looking out to a playground at the Peace House community campus. The anti-domestic violence nonprofit has helped and saved abuse victims for 25-plus years, and will commemorate its Silver Anniversary on Saturday with a celebration that is free and open to the public.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The anti-domestic violence nonprofit Peace House will add another piece of silver to Park City history when it celebrates 25 years on Saturday.

The Silver Anniversary event will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Peace House community campus and honor the past with a buffet breakfast, a presentation of Peace House history to the Park City Historical Society and the revealing of an anniversary donor plaque, said Karen Marriott, Peace House board member and 25th anniversary committee chair.

“We originally had a 25th anniversary ball planned for last year, but COVID-19 hit, so we shifted in how we could fundraise and honor our history,” Marriott said. “So we created a donor plaque that listed a collection of anniversary donors who donated all year to fund our work.”

The free celebration, which requires RSVPs, will also include a history display and screenings of a short documentary film by Claire Wiley that traces the history of Peace House, according to Marriott, who has been writing and posting monthly online stories about the nonprofit’s history for the past year.

“Claire interviewed key people who were involved with Peace House throughout the years, and the film is another way for us to tell our story visually and orally,” she said. “And the stories we’ve been posting online are chapters of who we are.”

The foundation of Peace House came together after Parkite Nadalee Noble was murdered in a parking lot by her estranged husband in 1990.

“Two unassuming church ladies, Jean Paulson and Linda Hathaway, from the Lutheran Church had this desire to educate the community and themselves about domestic violence,” Marriott said. “So they started the Domestic Peace Task Force, which was incorporated in 1992.”

The task force held some awareness presentations, some of which included Debra Daniels, who ran the YWCA in Salt Lake City at the time, Marriott said.

“They met in a little church where Debra would educate them about advocacy,” she said.

Donated children’s clothes at Peace House’s community campus are available for children of domestic violence victims or children who have been abused.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Domestic Peace Task Force was set up as a nonprofit in 1993.

“This really opened things up to the public,” Marriott said. “And the public rallied to find solutions and support services around domestic violence.”

Two years later, the Domestic Peace Task Force opened its first domestic violence shelter.

“That shelter was called Peace House, and was owned by what would become the Mountainlands Community Housing Trust,” Marriott said. “So we are basing our anniversary off of when it opened.”

Peace House will honor Noble during Saturday’s festivities, Marriott said.

“Nadalee is one of three pillars of Peace House,” she said. “It was her domestic murder that started the Peace House movement, and we will hear from her children who will attend the event.”

The other two Peace House pillars who will be honored Saturday are Paulson, who passed away in 2004, and Bob Wells, who died in 2015, according to Marriott.

“Jean stuck with the organization for 10 straight years, and she became the first victim advocate in Summit County,” she said. “She established our advocacy program.”

Paulson’s family, who now live in South Dakota, will attend the celebration, and her husband, Harley, will say a few words, Marriott said.

Wells, a prominent ski industry figure who also served on the Park City Council in the 1970s and 1980s has a special place in Peace House history, said Jane Patten, who served as Peace House executive director for 13 years.

“Bob, in his quiet way, had a caring attitude and took Peace House under his wing,” she said. “He was so well respected, and people thought if Bob cared this much, they also wanted to also get involved. So he was able to pull in people who could be advisers for us and who would work on our projects.”

Wells even helped Peace House after he died, Marriott said.

“His family asked for Peace House donations in lieu of flowers,” she said.

Those donations turned into seed money for the new Peace House campus, which was completed in the fall of 2019.

Rooms at Peace House’s community campus offer domestic violence victims safe places. The seed money for the community campus was raised by the family of the late Bob Wells, a prominent ski industry figure who also served on the Park City Council in the 1970s and 1980s. Wells was instrumental in establishing Peace House in the 1990s.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

“Without Bob Wells’ direction, supervision, advice and networking, we wouldn’t have gotten to our current location,” Marriott said.

Saturday’s event will give Peace House a chance to thank the community for its support over the past quarter-century, Patten said.

“For many years, we didn’t really know what the early years were like and who was involved,” she said. “Through Karen’s extensive research we discovered the extent of the kind of work and diligence of many people who have helped us, and those people helped me when I was executive director develop a vision that was specific to our community to end domestic violence and abuse.”