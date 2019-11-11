Peace House’s Bling Fling raises funds to stop domestic abuse

Cost: Thursday tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of; Friday and Saturday tickets are $5

When: Preview party from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14; public sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov, 15, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16

Peace House is ready for another fling – a Bling Fling.

The fundraiser boutique for the nonprofit’s domestic abuse victim and prevention services will run from Thursday, Nov. 14, to Saturday, Nov. 16, at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224.

Thursday’s boutique, which will be open from 5:30-8 p.m., is a preview party that will feature food and live music, said Nancy Tosti, Peace House board member and Bling Fling boutique chair.

Ellie’s Private Chefs and Catering will provide the treats, and live holiday-themed jazz music will be performed by University of Utah music department staffer Michael Leavitt and Tosti’s daughter, Kimberly, who founded Park City High School’s jazz program as a student.

As the nonprofit has grown, we have also invested in prevention by taking awareness programs to schools…” Lisa Jackson, Peace House development director

In addition to the food and live music, the preview party will include an auction, featuring more than 25 items such as restaurant gift certificates, JetBlue ticket vouchers, Sundance Film Festival tickets, mountain bike lessons and a road bicycle.

Tickets to the Thursday party are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. Party attendees will also receive bounceback coupons, which will give admission discounts for the Friday and Saturday boutiques, Tosti said.

Ticket prices for those boutiques is $5.

“We will prefer cash at the door, just because it’s easier to manage, but we will take credit cards,” Tosti said.

Bling Fling sale items include handbags, belts, scarves and jewelry, said Tosti.

Bling Fling volunteers also recycled some broken jewelry into wine glass charms, eyeglasses straps and hat bands that can go around baseball or cowboy hats and boot bracelets that fit around the ankles of boots, Tosti said.

Some of the handbags for sale are from designer brands such as Prada and Coach, which have been verified by certified sellers, Tosti said.

“We will also have tables with what we call ‘unique finds,’” she said. “These are items such as jewelry boxes, stands and other items that are not bling, but connected with bling.”

All of those items are either new or gently used and have been donated by the public, according to Tosti.

“This year we received donations from Salt Lake City, Heber Valley and Kamas, which we really haven’t had in the past,” she said. “We also had a couple of businesses donate brand new items this year. They left the price tags on them, so what we’re doing is putting our own prices above the original prices to show the people what deals they are getting.”

Peace House started receiving donations in January, and then volunteers set up purple collection bins throughout the community in June, Tosti said.

“We took the bins in last week, and it was amazing what we were given,” she said. “This community is phenomenal when it comes to supporting nonprofits. We have so many organizations, and, yet, the community continues to step up.”

Peace House development coordinator Lisa Jackson said Bling Fling funds will help expand the nonprofit’s mission to stop domestic violence in Summit and Wasatch counties, and develop new programs in its recently opened community campus.

“Peace House started as a domestic violence shelter, and as the nonprofit has grown, we have also invested in prevention by taking awareness programs to schools in trying to not just care for victims, but also break the cycle of domestic abuse in the community,” she said. “We’re excited to expand all of our programs in the new community campus, and offer transitional housing and childcare.”

Putting on the Bling Fling takes volunteers, said Tosti.

“I have a very dedicated team of 13, and then we have around 150 people who help with collecting the items and setting up the boutique,” she said.

Tosti is also grateful to Park City Community Church for hosting the event.

“They graciously clear their calendar and give it to us the whole week,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”