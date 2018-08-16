People’s Health Clinic gears up for annual Healthy Laughs fundraiser

People’s Health Clinic’s Healthy Laughs fundraiser will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at the Chateaux Deer Valley. Tickets are $150 and they can be purchased by visiting peopleshealthclinic.org or by calling 435-333-1863.

The People's Health Clinic is a local organization that provides medical care to the uninsured living in Summit and Wasatch counties.

To help meet the needs of its patients, the People's Health Clinic will host its end-of-summer fundraiser Healthy Laughs, a night of comedy, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at Chateaux Deer Valley.

The night will feature comedy heavyweight Bill Engvall and returning performer Rocky LaPorte, said the night's producer and emcee, David D. Williams.

Engvall, known for his work with Jeff Foxworthy on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, is Williams' neighbor in Glenwild.

The fundraiser is not your ordinary silent auction and chicken dinner event...” David D. Williams,Healthy Laughs emcee Recommended Stories For You

"Since he is a huge name in comedy, the chance of booking him for our show seemed a little remote," Williams said. "I reached out and, because he's a great person and neighbor, said he would his donate his time and talent. We're really excited about having him."

(See accompanying story on C-1).

LaPorte, a one-time finalist on "Last Comic Standing," comes back as a crowd favorite.

"He was with us five years ago and is back by popular demand," Williams said. "He's a really funny guy, and when people find out that I'm producing Healthy Laughs, they ask when Rocky's coming back."

Williams, who is also a stand-up comedian, will also perform some of his own material during the night.

"The fundraiser is not your ordinary silent auction and chicken dinner event," Williams said. "It is about having a good time, but the most important point is 100 percent of ticket proceeds go to patient care. And the need grows each year."

This is the first year Healthy Laughs will be set at Chateaux Deer Valley. Moving the fundraiser from Montage Deer Valley, its previous venue, to the larger Chateaux, was a necessity, said the clinic's executive director, Beth Armstrong.

"We needed more space," she said. "We sold out last year's event and had a significant wait list. So we moved it this year."

While the space will change, the format will remain the same as it has for the past eight years, Armstrong said.

It will start with a meet and greet with appetizers at 6 p.m., with comedy following at 7 p.m.

"We turn the ballroom into a comedy club," she said.

Healthy Laughs is the People's Health Clinic's second-largest fundraiser of the year, next to Walk & Wine, which is held at the beginning of the summer.

"These two fundraisers bring in $120,000, which is about 15 percent of our annual budget," Armstrong said. "We also rely on local, state and foundation-issued grants and donations."

The money is used for the clinic's services, which include everything from chronic disease management to women's health.: chronic disease management and education, mental health, pediatrics, primary care, prenatal care and education, vision and women's health, including mammograms, birth control and birth spacing.

Funds from the events also helped the clinic expand its operating days from three a week to five, Monday through Friday, as well as assisting in the opening of its Heber City women's prenatal clinic.days from from three days to five days, Monday through Friday. Hours for Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays is, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday's hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

It also opened aits Heber women's prenatal clinic that is open Mondays, from 8 a.m. to noon, according to Armstrong.

"We have room to expand those times if needed," she said.

Last year, the nonprofit saw more than 8,100 patient visits, Armstrong said.

"Patients we see are employed at resorts and hotels; restaurants," Armstrong said. "Many work construction and some are self-employed."

This year, the clinic is on track for 9,000 patient visits, and that number is expected to rise in the coming years, she said.

Ninety percent of these patients are employed, she said.

"Most of them have two or three jobs," Armstrong said. "And 82 percent the patients who come in for our services donate as much money as they can."