People’s Health Clinic give 21 Cheers for 21 Years with a fundraiser

The People’s Health Clinic, a nonprofit that provides medical care for the uninsured in Summit and Wasatch counties, started 21 years ago in a van. Today, People’s Health Clinic records 10,000 patient encounters per year. Board member Dyan Pignatelli says that number is increasing due to the loss of jobs and insurance that can be traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has forced the cancellation of many events this summer, but the People’s Health Clinic’s 21st anniversary isn’t one of them.

Although COVID-19 has nixed the nonprofit’s Walk and Wine for Women’s Health and Healthy Laughs fundraisers this year, the clinic — which offers medical care for the uninsured in Summit and Wasatch counties — will host a virtual fundraiser called Walk for 21 — 21 Cheers for 21 Years that will run from Aug. 1-21, said Dyan Pignatelli, board member outreach chair.

“For $21, people can walk 21 miles over 21 days,” Pignatelli said. “It’s up to them to decide how they want to do that. They can walk 10 miles in one day and the other 11 at other times. Or they can walk one mile a day.”

Registration is open at peopleshealthclinic.org through July 31, and there are four different options.

“People who sign up can sponsor themselves for $21, or they can sign up their family for $75,” she said. “They can also either sponsor patients and their families or a People’s Health Clinic staff member. Donations up to $10,000 will be matched by an anonymous People’s Health Clinic supporter.”

Registration packets can be picked up during the fourth week of July outside of People’s Health Clinic, located at 650 Round Valley Drive.

As an added bonus, all registrants will receive a free protective scarf a week before the walk begins, and all sponsored patient families will receive a meditation mat, according to Pignatelli.

Walkers are encouraged to take photos and share them on social media by using the hashtag #PHC21 and #21cheers21years.

In addition, registrants will automatically be entered in an opportunity drawing that will be held at the end of the allotted walking time, she said.

“Two winners will get a six-month membership to the Silver Mountain Spa,” she said.

Participants also have a chance to win other prizes during the 21 Cheers for 21 Years online auction that is open now through July 31, Pignatelli said.

“The prizes include chef experiences, tropical getaways, golf packages and adventure tours,” she said. “There are also fun little packages with neat gifts.”

Fundraisers such as the Walk for 21 — 21 Cheers for 21 Years help raise the $1 million budget that keeps the clinic running, Pignatelli said.

“We record more than 10,000 patient encounters per year, and they are increasing,” she said. “Many of our patients have more than one job. They are incredibly hard-working people, but they are unable to get insurance.”

The patient numbers have increased in the past couple of months due to the pandemic, Pignatelli said.

“We have added 75 new patients, and we are expecting more patients, because more people are out of work and have lost their health insurance,” she said. “While the board has been careful with the donations we have received so far and have created a cushion that will help us get through this year, we don’t know what things will look like next year.”

Still, Pignatelli is grateful for the community’s support for the past two decades.

“We started in a humble van 21 years ago, and now reside in the Summit County Health Department by the Park City Hospital,” she said. “During the COVID crisis, we received support from a lot of people, which will help us get through this year. I would like to thank the community for support in the past and the support going forward.”