Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning navigate the post-apocalypse in “I Think We’re Alone Now”

Reed Morano wants to break the post-apocalyptic movie mold.

"I Think We're Alone Now" is a feature film directed and shot by Morano centering on Del (Peter Dinklage), the last man on Earth.

The thing is: He prefers it that way.

"Del is actually at peace and is happy. He's content with it. … He's actually OK without any people around," Morano said.

Del lives a life of diligently scavenging supplies and burying bodies until Grace (Elle Fanning), a young, energetic woman, appears with what the film's blurb calls the "threat of companionship."

"She couldn't be more opposite from him," Morano said. "To see the way these two people play against each other makes for, I think, a bunch of interesting scenarios."

The director says the film explores themes like human connection and whether or not it's really possible to live without companionship.

Unlike in many post-apocalyptic works, Morano said, it wasn't important to explain what happened for this cataclysm to take place, or even to "save" what's left of the world.

"If there really was the end of the world and there was no one left, you wouldn't be sitting there trying to figure out why, you'd be sitting there trying to figure out how to survive emotionally," Morano said. "What does that do to your mental state and psychology?"

Morano said everything about the production, from its small crew to the methods she used to set the tone, reflected the film's themes and aesthetic.

"It does make you feel like you're more alone in the world when you watch the film," Morano said. "I'm working on a job now where the crew is like four to five times the size of the crew I had for 'I Think We're Alone Now,' and it's a completely different feeling. … Much in the way that Del was alone taking care of this town by himself, there were so few of us I think we all felt like we were doing the listening of one man."

Morano said the film took on a purpose for both Dinklage and Fanning as well.

"This was a very special film to the three of us," Morano said. "It really bonded us together, it was a very intimate experience. … When the film was over, it was really, really hard for us. We didn't want to go to our next jobs."

"I Think We're Alone Now," an entry into the Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Competition, will screen at the following times and locations:

Sunday, Jan. 21, 12:15 p.m., Eccles Center

Monday, Jan. 22, 9:30 p.m., Redstone 1

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9:30 p.m., Wagner, Salt Lake

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 9:30 a.m., The Ray

Friday, Jan. 26, 11:45 a.m., The MARC