Peter Yarrow, Miners Day highlight things to do in Park City this weekend

A Harrowing Story of Survival

Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Montage Deer Valley, 9100 Marsac Ave, Park City

Standard tickets $25

Chabad of Park City will host Dr. Jacob Eisenbach, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor. Dr. Eisenbach will speak about his astonishing life while in the grip of Hitler’s Third Reich for five years and how hatred, discrimination and intolerance led directly to the Holocaust. He is the sole survivor of a loving extended family of 100. It is Dr. Eisenbach’s mission to eliminate the scourge of genocides from the human race. Dr. Eisenbach is a lecturer and subject of “Where You Go, I Go”. He will answer audience questions at the end of his presentation.

Last Friday Gallery Stroll

Friday, Aug. 31. 6 – 9 p.m.

Various locations

Free

Join the art crowd as more than 20 galleries host the “Last Friday” Gallery Stroll. Every month, many galleries will hold artist receptions, demonstrations and more. Most galleries are located within walking distance on Main Street or a hop on the free trolley.

Featured exhibits: Korean tradition leaves a colorful paper trail, ‘Kranny’ finds a landscape nook

Deer Valley Concert Series: Magpie Salute and Gov’t Mule

Friday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort, 2250 Deer Valley Drive S., Park City

Tickets from $38-$70

Black Crowes founder Rich Robinson leads Magpie Salute, along with Robinson's former Black Crowes bandmates — guitarist Marc Ford and bassist Sven Pipien — as well as keyboardist Matt Slocum and drummer Joe Magistro. Headlining the concert is Gov’t Mule, with Allman Brothers Band guitarist Warren Haynes along with drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist Danny Lewis and bassist Jorgen Carlsson. The blues, rock and soul group will celebrate 25 years of the band next year.

American Idol: Live! 2018

Friday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m

DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 32., Kamas

Tickets from $55-$80

Finalists from past American Idol seasons combine for a musical night featuring 2009 winner Kris Allen. Allen, who has released five albums and is known for the song,”Live Like We’re Dying”, unveiled a new single called “When All the Stars Have Died” a couple of months ago. He plans to sing it during his segment.

Peter Yarrow

Friday, Aug. 31 – Sunday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street, Park City

Tickets $29-$45, $5 more at the door

Folk singer and musician Peter Yarrow, who turned 80 this year, has no intention of slowing down. The man who, along with his Peter, Paul and Mary compatriots used music to shed light on social injustice in the world during the 1960s said folk music is more important now than ever as the country stares at a fundamental divide some worry is unbridgeable.

Park City Library Book Sale

Starts Saturday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. for Friends of the Library members, 10:30 a.m. for the public. Ends Monday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Avenue Third Floor, Park City

Book lovers can shop for bargains to their hearts' content during the Friends of the Park City Library's used book sale. A huge selection of fiction, romance, westerns, mysteries, biographies, autobiographies and cookbooks in hardcover and paperback are available. The books were donated throughout the year and are stored until the sale.

Park City Point 2 Point Mountain Bike Race

Saturday, Sept. 1 starting at 7:30 a.m.

Starting at Quinn’s Junction trailhead, ending at Skullcandy HQ at Olympic Park

Free

Every year on Labor Day Weekend, the country’s strongest endurance mountain bike racers drop in on some of the best trials Park City has to offer. The race will cover approximately 75 miles, mainly on single track, with an estimated elevation gain of more than 15,000 feet. Whether you’re someone who rides the trails regularly or an out-of-towner, this race is guaranteed to please.

Nashville Cafe` Chris Carmack & Chip Esten

Sunday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

City Park, Park Avenue, Park City

Tickets $45-$89

Two stars (with a third to be confirmed) of CMT's hit series Nashville, come together for a night of country music. Chris Carmack and Chip Esten — will close the 2018 St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights

Summer Season with a mix of solo and collaborative sets, featuring their work as recording artists.

2018 Park City Miners Day

Monday, Sept. 3, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Various locations

Free; Breakfast $5

Park City’s annual tradition kicks off at City Park, where a breakfast and 5k run is held. The festivities then shift to Main Street, where nearly 10,000 balls will roll the street in the Running of the Balls at 10:45 a.m. Later activities will include the annual Main Street parade at 11 a.m., lunch and activities back at City Park, and the mucking and drilling competition in the skateboard park parking lot at 2 p.m.