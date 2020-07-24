Photographer offers horse property to house local art shows

What: Local Mini Art Shows When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday, starting Aug. 1 Where: 222 E. Countryside Circle, at Highland Estates Cost: Free Artists interested in participating can contact Bill Silliman by texting 435-659-6680.

A stable of local artists will get a chance to show their creations every Saturday, from Aug. 1 through Labor Day weekend at photographer Bill Silliman’s horse property in Highland Estates.

The shows will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free to the public.

“I will extend the show over Labor Day weekend to include Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Silliman said.

All who attend, however, must follow COVID-19 protocols set by the Summit County Health Department, according to Silliman, a retired pharmacist and member of the Park City Professional Artists Association.

“Everybody will be required to wear a mask,” he said. “We will have hand sanitizer and masks on a table at the entrance for those who forgot theirs.”

The artists will also observe social distancing, Silliman said.

“Since I have 1.45 acres and two large corrals that measure between 45 feet by 120 feet, and a riding arena, we can put five tents in each corral,” he said. “The tents will be at least 10 feet apart.”

In addition, every artist will have hand sanitizer and alcohol spray at their tents and kiosks so they can disinfect their areas after each transaction, Silliman said.

“We will also have separate entrance and exit gates,” he said. “As a retired pharmacist, I want to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy.”

Shoes that fully cover the feet are also required, Silliman said.

“We won’t allow flip flops or sandals,” he said. “I do this because the exhibits take place on horse property, and horses are known to carry tetanus. So I don’t want people to trip and cut their feet.”

Silliman decided to offer his corrals and riding areas to artists after Park Silly Sunday Market and the Park City Kimball Arts Festival canceled their events this year.

“I know there a lot of artists out there who want to still show their work, and there are many artists who have created new stuff in preparation for the summer art shows,” Silliman said. “So I decided I wanted to do shows at my place.”

Silliman talked with Arts Council Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Michelle McDonald, Park Silly’s director of operations, as well as other artists in the area about the idea.

“They were all on board, and sent off emails and letters to vendors and artists who may be interested in participating,” he said.

Silliman will select which artists will show each week.

“First of all, all artists need to have a Utah tax license,” he said. “I also want to make sure their work is of good quality, and I want to make sure that we don’t have too much of the same medium. So I’m going to try to just have two of each — two painters, two photographers, two ceramicists — that sort of thing.”

Most of the participating artists will be from Summit and Wasatch counties.

“We will have up to 10 artists, and if I have to, I do know people in Salt Lake who would want to join us,” Silliman said.

Each artist will pay $5 to lease the space, and an extra $15 to help pay for weekly ads to promote the shows.

“I’ll have them sign a release form for each show,” Silliman said. “The release form is a typical release form which helps protect me from assuming any responsibility for any unfortunate problem that would happen at the artists’ tents or tables. I also have added a large aggregate insurance amount on my property for these events.”

The artists, in turn, will keep 100% of the money they make through sales, he said.

“Many of these artists rely on the money they make through summer shows, and I wanted to keep it simple for everybody,” Silliman said.