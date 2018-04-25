Photographer zooms off to Italy for abstract auto exhibition

Park City resident David Wiener, founder and CEO of David Wiener Ventures, DWV Entertainment and Respect the Music Foundation, decided to focus his time on photography two years ago. Since then, he's shot photos for major brands like Ferrari.

The works he produced were modern abstract photos of exotic automobiles. His efforts have paid off. Wiener's photos are part of the OpenArtCode Florence exhibit in the Salone di Donatello, Basilica of San Lorenzo, in Florence, Italy.

The exhibit, which was curated by Vito Abba, owner of Gallery Abba in Florida, will run through May 8. OpenArtCode group is comprised of renowned artists from around the world, including Sandra Muss, David Harry, Sinae Lee and Max Werner to name a few.

"Gallery Abba already has some of my work for the new exhibit, and I'm having new pieces printed over in Italy, as well," Wiener said. "So I'm not sure just how many pieces will be in the show, but since I have a lot of ties to Italy through my work with Ferrari, some of the pieces will be some that I've taken of those cars."

The works for the exhibition were selected by both Abba and Wiener.

"Vito looked at the work and told me which ones he wanted," Wiener said. "I also have my own favorites, and he wanted the works to be a breadth of what I'm doing."

Abba is known for curating international exhibitions such as World-Art-Vision, which has shown in Mexico and Spain, Wiener said.

"I got introduced to him after one of my shows at Artifact Gallery in New York's West Village," Wiener said. "One of the other artists in the show told me to get in touch with Gallery Abba. I contacted Vito and after he saw my work, he told me to send him some and said they wanted to represent me."

The offer was perfect for Wiener, whose sense of design has been used in the development of various automobiles and aircraft, as well as marketing images for Columbia, Nike, the U.S. Ski Team and Ferrari, he said.

"Photography is my first love," said Wiener, who began taking professional sports photos while in junior high school and high school during the 1970s. "The fact that I have a background in entrepreneurship and marketing, has given me a leg up to present my work in ways an average artist wouldn't."

Wiener's images have been featured in publications like Time-Life publicataions, Fortune Magazine, Forbes, Newsweek, Yachting, Motor Trend and Maxim, to name a few.

"If I made the art and everybody thought they were crap, and maybe they do, I wouldn't have continued it," he said. "But I got a positive reaction, thankfully, and got that push to show other people and galleries what I do. Things just evolved from there."

Wiener shot a few of the images for the OpenArtCode Florence exhibit while visiting Italy last year.

"I some of the race cars at Ferrari," he said. "Those are a little more obvious that they are cars, but they don't scream 'cars.'"

When Wiener heads back to Italy-, he'll take advantage of the country's Renaissance architectural heritage to build up his portfolio. He plans to take photos of objects other than cars.

"Since I'll be in Florence, there will be a lot of architecture that I want to shoot," he said.

The OpenArtCode Florence exhibit is one of the many different exhibits that have shown Wiener's work over the couple of years.

He was part of the Art Expo New York at Pier 94 in April 2017 and had his works displayed in the Masters of Contemporary Latin America exhibit at New York's Saphira & Ventura Art Gallery in November 2016.

Wiener has also been featured in the Monaco Grand Prix edition of the Paddock Magazine, and is spending more time on corporate commissions.

He just did some work for Fieldstone Capital, an investment advisory firm that is renovating its offices on Wall Street. "As they renovate each floor and sign in the tenants, they will add my art to the floors," Wiener said. "Typically the commissions are of specific subject matter, which is a direct interest in the clients. And some of my clients want the photos to be of local scenes."

In the meantime, Wiener is looking forward to the trip to Italy.

"I will basically shoot photos and eat a lot of food," he said, smiling. "I'm very lucky to do what I want to do."