 [PHOTOS] Raising the curtain on Sundance Film Festival 2023
[PHOTOS] Raising the curtain on Sundance Film Festival 2023

Entertainment

Welcome to Park City! We’ve been expecting you.

It’s opening day for Sundance Film Festival 2023.

The lines: long.

The smiles: big.

The sunglasses: bigger.

The event schedule: super hot.

The weather: definitely not.

The temperature may be frosty, but nothing will dampen the spirits of this year’s festival-goers. So let’s ‘raise the curtain,’ ‘roll film,’ and ‘buckle up’ for a long-awaited cinematic and wildly artistic ride.

photos courtesy of David Jackson|The Park Record

Entertainment
