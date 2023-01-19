[PHOTOS] Raising the curtain on Sundance Film Festival 2023

Welcome to Park City! We’ve been expecting you.
It’s opening day for Sundance Film Festival 2023.
The lines: long.
The smiles: big.
The sunglasses: bigger.
The event schedule: super hot.
The weather: definitely not.
The temperature may be frosty, but nothing will dampen the spirits of this year’s festival-goers. So let’s ‘raise the curtain,’ ‘roll film,’ and ‘buckle up’ for a long-awaited cinematic and wildly artistic ride.
photos courtesy of David Jackson|The Park Record
-
Main Street in Park City’s Old Town with one-way traffic on Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
It was a fine day for selfies in front of the Egyptian Theater in Park City on Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
Swede Alley in Old Town, on the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
-
Traffic attendants assume their brave task on Main Street at Heber Avenue in Old Town on Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
Police keep an eye on developments on Main Street in Old Town on the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
Philidelphia-area resident Lori Ney and her pouch pooch Ava make the scene on Main Street on Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record.
-
Early arrivals and sightseers outside the Egyptian Theatre in Park City’s Old Town on Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
A film pass-holder on Old Town’s Main Street Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
A crosswalk attendant already hard at work on Main Street in Park City’s Old Town on Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
Diesel, a yellow Lab, minding a truck along Park City’s Main Street Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
People at the temporary Filmmakers Lodge on Main Street in Park City’s Old Town await the kick-off Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
Early attendees stroll Main Street in Park City’s Old Town on Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
-
Stylish strollers on Park City’s Main Street Thursday, the first day of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. | David Jackson/Park Record
Show CaptionsHide Captions