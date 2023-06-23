Pianist pays tribute to Gerswhin and brings a new ‘Rhapsody’ to life

Deer Valley Music Festival: Patriotic Pops: Featuring Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue,’ conductor Benjamin Manis ; pianist Jeffrey Biegel When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 30

Where: Snow Park Amphitheater, Deer Valley

Tickets: $20-$99

Web: deervalleymusicfestival.org

Juilliard School-trained pianist Jeffrey Biegel wll premier Peter Boyer’s “Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue” when the Utah Symphony opens the 2023 Deer Valley Music Festival on June 30 at the Snow Park Amphitheater. The piece is the culmination of Biegel’s Rhapsody Initiative that is attempting to recruit symphony orchestras from all 50 states to support and perform the work. Photo by Jerry LoFaro

A new musical legacy will begin when pianist Jeffrey Biegel plays the first note of Peter Boyer ‘s world premiere of “Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue” during the opening concert of the Utah Symphony’s 2023 Deer Valley Music Festival on June 30 at the Snow Park Amphitheater.

The performance will be the culmination of the Rhapsody National Initiative, a campaign to recruit symphony orchestras from all 50 states to perform the “Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue,” which pays tribute to George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” Biegel said.

“The baby’s going to be born soon, and the conductor and I are co-obstetricians in a musical sense,” he laughed. “This is Peter Boyer’s baby, and we’ll deliver it with tremendous excitement.”

To date, 45 orchestras from 42 states have joined the project that celebrates the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” which premiered in 1924, Biegel said.

“My goal is to get orchestras from 50 states to join by the time we premiere the piece,” he said. “We’re not at 50, yet, but we’re taking things one day at a time. And I’m very happy that the premiere is finally happening.”

Biegel selected the Utah Symphony to perform the world premiere because of the Deer Valley Music Festival.

“I wanted to find a location that would best reflect the mood of the music, of the moment, of the composer and to celebrate our unity through music,” he said. “I wanted the premiere to take place outside, not inside, because America is so beautiful. I envisioned a lawn packed with people together in a beautiful setting.”

The Utah Symphony isn’t the only orchestra in Utah that has joined the initiative, Biegel said.

“Next spring I’ll work with the Southwest Symphony in St. George,” he said. “Maestro Lucas Darger is very proactive. He’s got a great team, and I’ve found it does take a village in each orchestra. You need all the right puzzle pieces, and they add up their mini puzzle and plug it into my bigger puzzle.”

Unlike other commissioned works, the Rhapsody National Initiative was designed in a way so orchestras weren’t required to pay a buy-in fee, which pays the composer, Biegel said.

“I personally raised the money for the composer’s fee and music copying costs, so this is a sort of gift to the orchestras,” he said. “We’re giving every orchestra the chance to be listed as a member of a commissioned project that they don’t have to pay into.”

Although “Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue” is a fully original work, Boyer tips his hat to Gershwin, Biegel said.

“Peter puts in some Cuban rhythms and a bit of ‘The Charleston’ to reflect the times when Gershwin was composing,” he said. “It’s like George Gershwin met with Peter for coffee and had a little chat.”

Another reason why Biegel instigated the Rhapsody National Initiative was to have a composer create a piece that celebrates the American flag, because there are few pieces of classical music that do that.

“There is a cantata written by Anton Dvorak between 1892 and 1893 called ‘The American Flag,’ but it never really sustained longevity,” he said. “Other than that we have ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ and ‘You’re a Grand Old Flag.’ So, this is perhaps the first major work of our time reflecting the American flag, its freedoms and values. And, I wanted to represent all of our diversity and unity through music.”

Those were the same themes Gershwin had in mind when he composed “Rhapsody in Blue,” according to Biegel.

“George Gerswhin wanted to ‘reflect the melting pot,'” he said. “He wanted to include all the people who were immigrants, who came from wherever, to create a new America. And while there will always be times of division, there will, hopefully, always be one American flag.”

A couple of weeks ago, Marc Gershwin, the son of George Gershwin’s brother Arthur officially endorsed the Rhapsody Initiative.

“When my uncle, George Gershwin, set out to compose a new musical work reflecting the diversity of New York City within a few short weeks, ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ was born, and became a National musical tapestry of our country,” Marc Gershwin said in a statement. “The pianist, Jeffrey Biegel, has been one of the Rhapsody’s fondest advocates, having recorded two versions based on historical manuscripts. His love of my uncle’s music, of America, and of people, steered him to have a vision for a diverse America of the 21st-century through music to further reflect our unity.”

Marc Gershwin also praised Boyer for composing “Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue.”

“Peter’s music embraces the many fabrics of humanity in this new composition, honoring the American flag we respect and honor as a symbol of freedom,” according to the statement. “I encourage orchestras in every one of the 50 United States to take part in this celebration of the human spirit, the American spirit, and the soul of our history moving forward.”

Biegel is grateful to Marc Gershwin, whom he met in the late 1990s.

“He has been very kind over the years, and he cares about legacy,” Biegel said. “He cares about the music, but he also cares about the need to make new things happen. And, this is a tip of the hat from the Gershwin family. It shows there is a continuation of tradition, and how one legacy is lending a helping hand to a new legacy. It’s not only for now, it’s for future audiences, future orchestras and future pianists.”

If Biegel misses the 50-state goal by June 30, he will continue to work on recruiting orchestras through the summer of 2026.

“We’ll perform the initial engagements to put the piece out there to celebrate Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ centennial in February 2024, but the season will continue,” he said.

Biegel will also look forward to the approaching the 250th birthday of America, which was brought to his attention by conductor, violinist, pianist, and educator Nell Flanders , the director of Orchestral Activities at Idaho State University in Pocatello, where she leads the Idaho State-Civic Symphony Orchestra and the ISU Chamber Orchestra.

“She’s trying to see if the orchestra can represent Idaho,” he said. “I hope she can. She’s terrific.”

Another supporter is JoAnn Falletta , Grammy Award -winning conductor and music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in New York.

“The idea of a country-wide presentation of a new piece — on the cusp of the 250th birthday of the United States — is real cause for celebration,” Falletta told The Park Record in an email exchange. “Composer Peter Boyer is a brilliant American voice, and his works have documented the sounds of our country in music that is vibrant, colorful and irresistible. Pianist Jeffrey Biegel is the perfect artist to bring this ‘Rhapsody’ to blazing life on the stage, with American orchestras from New York to California. I am so glad that Utah is a part of this extraordinary project.”

There is still time before June 30 for other orchestras to join the initiative, Biegel said.

Conductors and orchestra administrators who wish to participate or receive additional information may contact Jeffrey Biegel directly at biegel88@yahoo.com .

“It is music that will stand the test of time so it can be performed and enjoyed many decades after our lifetimes,” he said.