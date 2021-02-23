Pink Park City fundraiser for cancer research shifts from the slopes to a virtual format

Pink Park City co-founder and co-chair Diane Tanner enjoys time on the slopes during last year's event. This year's fundraiser, which raises money for cancer research, will be virtual throughout March.

Courtesy of The Summit Group

Although organizers of Pink Park City have opted not to host an in-person party at Park City Mountain Resort this year due to COVID-19, the fundraising for cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute will continue virtually.

This year’s event has pivoted to an online event at pinkparkcity.com that will run through March, said the event coordinator Ashley Howell.

“We wanted to allow opportunities for people to still give and still make a difference, even during the pandemic,” Howell said. “Cancer isn‘t stopping, and it’s been difficult for our patients. Many of them have had delays in care and could not have visitors, so we wanted to make sure we are doing our part to make sure the research is still happening so no one will have to hear those crappy words, ‘You have cancer.’”

The Huntsman Cancer Institute, overseen by the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, uses its research to create and improve cancer treatments, relieve the suffering of cancer patients and to provide education about cancer risk, prevention and care, according to its mission statement.

Pink Park City, a fundraiser that is usually in the form of a ski party, provides different donation options and ways to participate, according to Howell.

People can visit the website and create a free fundraising page, or they can donate directly through someone else’s page or through the website’s donation page, she said.

“When you create a fundraising page, you can ask friends, family members and coworkers to donate to your page, and you will be provided with tools to share it on social media,” Howell said. “If you donate directly, you will be able to send an e-card to those you have donated on their behalf.”

All of the money raised will support research for all types of cancers at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Howell said.

This year’s Pink Park City fundraiser is actually a continuation from last year’s event, which was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, said Diane Tanner, the event’s founder and co-chair.

“Our website still shows those who registered for last year, and we’re just carrying it forward,” she said.

As with past Pink Park City events, organizers offer some fundraising incentives.

Teams who raise $150 will receive a Pink Park City beanie or baseball cap. Those who raise $1,000 will not only get the beanie or cap, but also have their names placed on the yearly donor scrolls at Huntsman Cancer Institute. And anyone who raises $3,500 will also get their names honored with a Basecamp Team Flag, which will be showcased during next year’s event, Tanner said.

The idea to host a virtual event this year was important for the longevity of Pink Park City, according to Tanner.

“We moved it virtual mostly because we want people to know we’re still here, and it’s about how much we can do even when we aren’t going to the mountain,” she said.

During its first year in 2018 the fundraiser, which was designed as a big skiing party, raised more than $80,000 and boasted 174 participants, Tanner said.

“The next year, we raised $165,000 and had close to 500 participants, so the energy going into 2020 was so tremendous,” she said. “We had a kick-off party early in January and we knew it was going to be a big event. And then the world fell apart.”

Organizers had made a goal of raising $300,000 for 2020, and that goal stands for this year’s fundraiser, Tanner said.

So far, Pink Park City has raised $178,000, and Tanner is confident Parkites will step up to meet the goal.

“We’re very aware that so much of what makes this event successful is because Park City loves to get together, be together and raise money for a good cause,” she said. “Virtual events are challenging, because it doesn’t quite go along with the party-on-the-mountain idea. But the Park City community has been so tremendous in their support and we saw this increase every year.”